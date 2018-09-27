Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

In true “googley” fashion, the search giant commemorates its anniversary with a doodle highlighting key events of the past 20 years.

Google has begun sending notices to those with bad event markup on their site that they need to make fixes.

In addition, Google has added Creator and Credit metadata support to image search.

Mobile FM radio ads shown to drive incremental store traffic

Sep 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Dial Report’s new data shows a demonstrable lift for businesses on days that their radio spots run.

Mobile-first indexing: Will it change your rankings on desktop?

Sep 27, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller Getting conflicting information about whether the mobile-first indexing change will impact your rankings? Brush up on the different processes behind search results.

Your AI does not need tickets to the big game

Sep 27, 2018 by Rex Briggs Only when we address all of the ways that fraud and inefficiency have plagued media buying will we end their threat to a healthy, thriving marketplace.

Connect with the best and brightest marketers at SMX East

Sep 27, 2018 by Marketing Land You are part of an exclusive community — a community of passionate, creative, driven search marketers eager to learn the latest tactics to boost conversions, drive sales, and increase awareness. SMX® East is your chance to connect with others like you. Share tips, talk shop, and forge new friendships at our exclusive networking events happening […]

Snapchat launches multiple e-commerce ad options in time for holiday shopping

Sep 27, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Shoppable Snap ads are rolling out, and advertisers can now import catalogs to automatically create product ads.

IAS media quality report paints a slightly more optimistic picture for programmatic ad buyers

Sep 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer While publisher-direct display ads still have the lowest level of brand safety risk, programmatic is steadily catching up.

Parse.ly, Notablist make internal data public to help marketers see beyond walled gardens

Sep 26, 2018 by Barry Levine Separately, the two marketing intelligence companies are choosing to make available valuable information from their platforms.

How to integrate online and offline for the best overall result

Sep 26, 2018 by Grace Kaye Remember the days when the “dinosaurs” of traditional media had to learn digital ways? Now digital natives must get educated about billboards, print and TV.