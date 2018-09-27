SearchCap: Google’s 20th birthday, Image Search update & event markup reports
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New Google Image Search desktop design is now rolling out
Sep 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In addition, Google has added Creator and Credit metadata support to image search.
- Google adds event markup to rich results status report in Google Search Console
Sep 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has begun sending notices to those with bad event markup on their site that they need to make fixes.
- Google celebrates its 20th birthday: A look back on 2 decades
Sep 27, 2018 by Chris Sherman
In true “googley” fashion, the search giant commemorates its anniversary with a doodle highlighting key events of the past 20 years.
- Mobile-first indexing: Will it change your rankings on desktop?
Sep 27, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Getting conflicting information about whether the mobile-first indexing change will impact your rankings? Brush up on the different processes behind search results.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Mobile FM radio ads shown to drive incremental store traffic
Sep 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Dial Report’s new data shows a demonstrable lift for businesses on days that their radio spots run.
- Your AI does not need tickets to the big game
Sep 27, 2018 by Rex Briggs
Only when we address all of the ways that fraud and inefficiency have plagued media buying will we end their threat to a healthy, thriving marketplace.
- Connect with the best and brightest marketers at SMX East
Sep 27, 2018 by Marketing Land
- Snapchat launches multiple e-commerce ad options in time for holiday shopping
Sep 27, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Shoppable Snap ads are rolling out, and advertisers can now import catalogs to automatically create product ads.
- IAS media quality report paints a slightly more optimistic picture for programmatic ad buyers
Sep 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
While publisher-direct display ads still have the lowest level of brand safety risk, programmatic is steadily catching up.
- Parse.ly, Notablist make internal data public to help marketers see beyond walled gardens
Sep 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
Separately, the two marketing intelligence companies are choosing to make available valuable information from their platforms.
- How to integrate online and offline for the best overall result
Sep 26, 2018 by Grace Kaye
Remember the days when the “dinosaurs” of traditional media had to learn digital ways? Now digital natives must get educated about billboards, print and TV.
- Twitter looks to crowdsource content policies
Sep 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The app launched a user survey to gather feedback on dehumanizing language, but will it help deliver a safer platform for marketers?
Search News From Around The Web:
- 5 ways to use Google Maps on Apple CarPlay, Google Blog
- Google Extends Titles In Snippets From 55 to 67.5 Characters, Search Engine Roundtable
- Did Someone Steal Your Content? Here’s What to Do, SuccessWorks
- Google Maps VP Jen Fitzpatrick on 20 years at Google, Fast Company
- Google Search Console Page Filter Throwing Off Accuracy Of Numbers?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Inside Google’s original garage, 1998-style, Google Blog
- SEO Campaign Guide (2018): A Visual Walkthrough, Raven Blog
- Stitching your trip plans together across Google, Google Blog
- Throwbacks and thank yous on our 20th birthday, Google Blog
