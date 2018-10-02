SearchCap: Google’s ad chief exits company, Google Analytics 360, SMX West 2019
Amy Gesenhues on October 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Ads chief Sridhar Ramaswamy leaves to join venture firm
Oct 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Ramaswamy will be replaced by Prabhakar Raghavan, Google VP of Engineering for Google Cloud Apps.
- Is it time to graduate to Google Analytics 360?
Oct 2, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s a common concern for marketers and analysts worldwide: As your business has grown, so have your needs for complete and accurate data that can be integrated with other platforms. It might be time to upgrade to Google Analytics 360.
- Do you speak SEO? Join Search Engine Land as Deputy Editor
Oct 2, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Search Engine Land is synonymous with SEO and SEM, so we’re looking for someone with deep expertise.
- Get actionable SEO & SEM tactics at SMX West 2019. Registration is open!
Oct 1, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Search marketing success is a result of your hard work and learning from trusted experts. Attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® West January 30-31, 2019 in San Jose for the SEO and SEM tactics you need to drive amazing campaigns. The site is up and registration is open!
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Compare 17 top SEO tools and platforms
Oct 2, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Organic search remains the most important step in the purchase funnel. But with hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming.
- Facebook’s ‘Premieres’ videos now available to all global Pages
Oct 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
First rolled out in April, Premieres videos allow Pages to post pre-recorded video as live footage.
- Building your martech stack: Try design thinking to identify the right solutions
Oct 2, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Analyst Tony Byrne told attendees at a MarTech Conference workshop that marketers should build testing into their vendor selection processes and ‘go beyond the demo.’
- Release Notes: Marketo unveils fall updates, adds AI setup, enhances Bizable
Oct 1, 2018 by Barry Levine
Several components released or acquired last spring — Engage, Sky and Bizible — see new efficiency enhancements.
