SearchCap: Google’s AMP Project, John Harrison Google doodle & more
Amy Gesenhues on April 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Learn the benefits of pay-per-call for affiliate marketing
Apr 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Affiliate marketing campaigns — where businesses pay affiliates (or an affiliate network) a commission for sending them website visitors, leads or customers — continue to grow in popularity. It is projected that affiliate marketing spending in the US alone will exceed $5.3 billion this year, up from $4.7 billion last year.
- Google’s AMP Project announces new consent component ahead of GDPR compliance deadline
Apr 3, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Development of a new Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) component enabling publishers to acquire user consent is underway and accepting comments.
- How to use the Knowledge Graph for higher rankings
Apr 3, 2018 by Ryan Shelley
Contributor Ryan Shelley recommends looking into the content displayed in a knowledge card and using what you find to develop a smart and targeted content marketing campaign for your website.
- John Harrison Google doodle honors man who invented marine chronometer 283 years ago
Apr 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The self-taught clockmaker invented a device that helped sailors gauge their latitude and longitude at sea.
- Google’s Ben Gomes expands role to head all of search amid leadership shuffle
Apr 2, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Role previously held by John Giannandrea to be split between Jeff Dean and Ben Gomes
