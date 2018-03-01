Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google’s antitrust infringement, Bing Ads ‘fan’ community & technical SEO
Amy Gesenhues on March 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s antitrust infringement continues ‘unabated’, Google Shopping competitors tell European Commission
Mar 1, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Four months in, 19 rivals say too little has changed.
- You’ll love what the SMX Advanced agenda has to offer
Mar 1, 2018 by Chris Sherman
SMX Advanced is where elite marketers train. See the agenda!
- Are you ready for the attribution changes coming to Google AdWords?
Mar 1, 2018 by Mona Elesseily
If you’re not, contributor Mona Elesseily will help you get up to speed. Here’s her overview of attribution and five different replacement models available in Google AdWords.
- Bing Ads launches ‘fan’ community program for its most dedicated advertisers
Mar 1, 2018 by Susan Wenograd
Starting today, users can apply to join the new advisory program.
- Phrase, broad, or broad match modifier: After exact, what’s the next best match type?
Mar 1, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Contributor Andy Taylor answers by sharing research that shows deploying multiple match types produces little difference between phrase and broad match options.
- Keeping up with technical SEO
Mar 1, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Remember the phrase “peak oil” that was bandied about by doomsayers just a few short years ago? The notion that the world was about to imminently run out of oil, and that would be the end of cars, planes and trains and everything else that runs on petroleum?
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook ends the Explore Feed less than 4 months after its launch
- Europe to tech giants: Remove ‘illegal content’ within one hour
- You’ll love what the SMX Advanced agenda has to offer
- FTC PrivacyCon: How lessons learned by toy designers can inform marketers’ privacy policies
- Engagement Labs scores top brands among offline and online influencers
- FTC PrivacyCon: Your email address is leaking and vulnerable
- Adobe Target gets some new tools for mobile marketing
- Placed introduces ‘Placed Insights’ to educate the market about location data
- Majority of mobile marketers plan to increase video spend in 2018
- 6 smart e-commerce lessons to boost local business
Search News From Around The Web:
- 10 Ways Voice Assistants Are Changing Marketing, WordStream
- GoogleBot Can’t Crawl CSS Custom Properties, Search Engine Roundtable
- I Deleted My Disavow File. You’ll Never Guess What Happened., Bill Hartzer
- Introduction to Log File Analysis for SEO, Hallam Internet
- Keyword Kombat: Movie Edition, SEM Rush
- New Google Search Console To Make Property Sets Smarter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Over 70 Percent of Top-Ten Sites Have This Characteristic, SuccessWorks
- Test your technical skills by beating the SEO games, State of Digital
- Top 5 Strategic PPC Tips for A Brand-New Company, 3Q Digital
- XML sitemaps in Yoast SEO: Show x in search results?, yoast.com
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.