SearchCap: Google’s deal with Mastercard not ‘deceptive’, small business SEO & more
Debra Mastaler on August 31, 2018 at 4:25 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How small businesses can see big results with foundational SEO
Aug 31, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Where can you put 20% effort for 80% SEO return? Contributor Marcus Miller outlines SEO tactics SMB owners can use for easy but effective wins.
- Google, the EU, and Comparative Shopping Services
Aug 31, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
In the European Union, it’s been a tough 12 months for Google. But for every cloud, a silver lining. Mounting pressure (and a record fine from the EU for being anticompetitive) has triggered an unexpected, short-term boon for retailers. Found to favor its own services on the main search results page (SERP), Google responded with […]
- Opinion: Google’s store sales measurement data deal with Mastercard not ‘deceptive’
Aug 31, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Bloomberg report zeroes-in on lack of consumer disclosure by the credit card issuer.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Twitter suggested accounts to unfollow, says it was part of an ‘incredibly’ limited test
Aug 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The test aimed to surface accounts that people were not engaging with.
- The newest Forrester Wave on social listening platforms expresses disappointment in the category
Aug 31, 2018 by Barry Levine
The report says there are too few differentiators and not enough integrated use of the data across the entire enterprise.
- US senator calls on FTC to open new antitrust investigation against Google
Aug 30, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Anger at Google on the right and within the administration may tip the balance of opinion toward a new inquiry.
Search News From Around The Web:
- A Simple Approach to Optimizing Website Internal Linking Structure, Distilled
- Google Testing “Relevant History” Section in Mobile Search Results, The SEMPost
- How to Map SEO Keyword Research to the B2B Buyer Journey, KoMarketing
- How to Measure Content Effectiveness: a Google Analytics Dashboard, Hallam
- Ok, Google: How Do I Optimize My Content for Featured Snippets?, Content Marketing Institute
- Politics Aside, Media Companies Are Also Frustrated At Google’s Lack of Transparency, Forbes
- Shopping Ads Management for Bing Now Available, Optmyzr
- Why SMS will remain the winning mobile channel, The Hub
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.