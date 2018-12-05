SearchCap: Google’s filter bubble, live streams in search & exact match naming
- Google search now supports live streams with Indexing API, structured data
Dec 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Do you live stream video content? Here is a new way to get more exposure for that content in Google Search and Google Assistant.
- Compare 15 top marketing automation platforms
Dec 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Regardless of your company’s size and marketing sophistication, marketing automation tools can provide the following benefits to the organization: Increased marketing efficiency. Enhanced ability to generate more and better-qualified leads. A multichannel view of prospect behavior. Better alignment of sales and marketing goals. Improved lead conversion and ROI. MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A […]
- Vote for the final winner in our “exact match” naming contest
Dec 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
We’ve tallied up the entries in our wholly unauthorized vote to rename exact match. It’s time to choose a winner!
- 7 tactics to drive more links to your website
Dec 5, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Secure links for clients and increase rankings, traffic and revenue with reusable content campaigns, targeted outreach, keyword research and managing link blockers.
- DuckDuckGo study says Google search personalization perpetuating ‘filter bubble’
Dec 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google’s response is that significant SERP personalization is ‘a myth.’
- What’s a CDP? Does your company need one?
Dec 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Gartner predicts that the average US adult will own more than six smart devices by 2020, making cross-device IDs and identity resolution — the ability to consolidate disparate sets of data into an individual profile — a critical need for marketing effectiveness. As the number of touch points in the customer journey expands, Customer Data […]
- Facebook rolls out Group Stories globally, adds emoji reactions
Dec 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Group Admins have a variety of existing controls to monitor both the content and the members contributing to Stories.
- The best way to understand omnichannel is to work backward
Dec 5, 2018 by Lewis Gersh
Why has the idea of omnichannel marketing fallen from favor? Columnist Lewis Gersh says it’s because of inflated expectations, rooted in some fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying technology.
- Here’s why Nike’s Colin Kaepernick gamble wouldn’t work for Under Armour
Dec 5, 2018 by Matt Crush
Brands have customers driven by dramatically different values so it’s critical to have a deep understanding of them before making a bold move.
- Malware authors have figured out how to get Google to do “irreversible takedowns” of the sites they compete with, Boing Boing
- Want to Rank in Local Search? Shift Your Focus, DAC
- An introduction to HTTP/2 for SEOs, Distilled
- Google My Business Listings Tests New Design For Business Images, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Shopping 2018: Does more Competition mean fair Competition? –, Search Metrics
- Google: Q&A Page Structured Data Not For FAQs, Search Engine Roundtable
- Googlers Write to CEO Demanding Equal Treatment for Contractors, Bloomberg
