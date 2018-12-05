Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

While they comprise half of the U.S. workforce, women still hold less than 20 percent of all tech jobs. By comparison, women will represent 23 percent of the incoming 116th Congress. Let’s let that sink in for a moment. Congress, by the numbers, is now more progressive and less of a “boys’ club” than the […]

We’ve tallied up the entries in our wholly unauthorized vote to rename exact match. It’s time to choose a winner!

Regardless of your company’s size and marketing sophistication, marketing automation tools can provide the following benefits to the organization: Increased marketing efficiency. Enhanced ability to generate more and better-qualified leads. A multichannel view of prospect behavior. Better alignment of sales and marketing goals. Improved lead conversion and ROI. MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A […]

Do you live stream video content? Here is a new way to get more exposure for that content in Google Search and Google Assistant.

What’s a CDP? Does your company need one?

Dec 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Gartner predicts that the average US adult will own more than six smart devices by 2020, making cross-device IDs and identity resolution — the ability to consolidate disparate sets of data into an individual profile — a critical need for marketing effectiveness. As the number of touch points in the customer journey expands, Customer Data […]

Facebook rolls out Group Stories globally, adds emoji reactions

Dec 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Group Admins have a variety of existing controls to monitor both the content and the members contributing to Stories.

The best way to understand omnichannel is to work backward

Dec 5, 2018 by Lewis Gersh Why has the idea of omnichannel marketing fallen from favor? Columnist Lewis Gersh says it’s because of inflated expectations, rooted in some fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying technology.

Here’s why Nike’s Colin Kaepernick gamble wouldn’t work for Under Armour

Dec 5, 2018 by Matt Crush Brands have customers driven by dramatically different values so it’s critical to have a deep understanding of them before making a bold move.