SearchCap: Google’s indexing API, SMX East agenda, link building & more
Debra Mastaler on June 26, 2018 at 4:06 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Getting it done: how to overcome common link building blockers
Jun 26, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Link building is tough to begin with and made harder when company policies slow down the workflow. Contributor Paddy Moogan looks at ways to identify and work around common link-building blockers.
- Google Maps begins rolling out new explore features announced last month
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The new Google Maps features are rolling out worldwide now, so go get them.
- Google launches Islamic prayer times for some queries
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After killing off prayer time results in Google several years ago, Google brings the feature back for some regions.
- You’ll love what the SMX East agenda has to offer
Jun 26, 2018 by Chris Sherman
I don’t have to tell you that 2018 has been a busy year, with new technologies like voice search and a mobile-centric focus gaining a stronger foothold in the SEO world, not to mention the dramatic adaptations advertisers will need to embrace to succeed with what Google calls the “new AdWords experience.”
- Google Home now communicates in Spanish
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Say ‘Ok Google, ¿cómo será mi día?’ and now Google Home can answer.
- How to create an ROI-based management approach for paid search success
Jun 26, 2018 by Megan Taggart
Contributor Megan Taggart explains how to incorporate a long-term ROI management approach strategy when inheriting, creating or optimizing a paid search account.
- Google launches Indexing API for job posting URLs
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the new Google Indexing API. Will the uses for this API eventually be expanded or will it always be reserved for job search only?
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Mobile is taking over the customer journey
Jun 26, 2018 by Brian Solis
Contributor Brian Solis reminds us that mobile success requires a lot more than just having an app or mobile site.
- You’ll love what the SMX East agenda has to offer
Jun 26, 2018 by Marketing Land
I don’t have to tell you that 2018 has been a busy year, with new technologies like voice search and a mobile-centric focus gaining a stronger foothold in the SEO world, not to mention the dramatic adaptations advertisers will need to embrace to succeed with what Google calls the “new AdWords experience.”
- Squadhelp adds AI to help invent successful brand names
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
With AI, the Chicago-based platform is adding visual search, performance tracking and name generation to its crowd-sourced naming platform.
- AT&T buys ad exchange AppNexus
Jun 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
Following the Time Warner purchase, this new acquisition positions the telco as a content and programmatic advertising powerhouse.
- Blockchain powered Killi wants users to ‘own their identity,’ make money from brands
Jun 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
App wants to bring full transparency and consumer control to data collection on behalf of brands.
- Facebook enables marketers to set up app event tracking without having to add code
Jun 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The Codeless Event Setup feature in Facebook’s SDK Marketing kit gives marketers a point-and-click tool to track app events.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 12 Google Search Operators to Improve Competitive Strategy, Marketo
- Exclude IP Address Manually or Automatically in AdWords, Click Cease
- Featured Snippets in Google Search Continue to Churn, Stone Temple
- How B2B Marketers Can Dominate Branded Keyword Search Results, KoMarketing
- How Can AI Help You?, Advertising Week
- How to Create Link-Worthy Content, Top Rank Blog
- SEO: How to Win against Giant Competitors, Practical E-commerce
- The Entity & Language Series: Translation and Language APIs Impact on Search, Mobile Moxie
- What to Do When Your AdWords Ad is Limited by Your Budget, Grow Traffic
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.