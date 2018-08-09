SearchCap: Google’s latest algorithm update, local SEO myths & the Mary G. Ross doodle
- Google extends added character benefits of Responsive Search Ads to text ads
Aug 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new text ad format will continue to roll out this fall. In the meantime, standard text ads can get longer, too.
- Google’s Aug. 1 core algorithm update: Who did it impact, and how much?
Aug 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A week after the big Google algorithm update, nicknamed the Medic Update, here is everything we know about it, including official information from Google and non-official insights from across the industry.
- Report: Google building China search query ‘blacklist’ with aid of 265.com
Aug 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The site was purchased by Google in 2008 and has been used to compile lists of keywords and websites that will be banned.
- How to defend yourself against an ongoing negative SEO campaign — Part 4
Aug 9, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
There are a variety of ways to unmask people targeting your site with a negative SEO campaign. In Part 4 of our six-part series, contributor Joe Sinkwitz outlines common attack methods and how to shut them down.
- 5 local SEO myths and misconceptions that Will. Not. Die.
Aug 9, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Like a bad penny, there are certain local SEO myths that keep turning up. Contributor Joy Hawkins lists a number of misconceptions and explains why things like bogus suite numbers will not work.
- First American Indian female engineer Mary G. Ross gets a Google logo
Aug 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the out-of-this-world Google doodle honoring Mary G. Ross and her contributions to the aerospace industry.
- Facebook bans bail bond ads & requires pre-certification for addiction treatment ads
Aug 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
All addiction treatment centers will have to be certified by LegitScript to run ads on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram or Facebook’s Audience Network.
- CDP AgilOne partners with Criteo to prevent wasting ads on an already-sold customer
Aug 9, 2018 by Barry Levine
Since it tracks offline purchases as well as online activity, the CDP can tell the remarketer when the sale has already been made.
- Facebook’s content review policy: How it works, the teams & tech behind the reviews & the results so far
Aug 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Since the infiltration of bad actors plaguing the platform during the 2016 elections, Facebook has prioritized its content review process.
- How to maximize value from push notifications
Aug 8, 2018 by Sam Welch
Finding the right way to utilize mobile push notifications is both an art and a science. Contributor Sam Welch reveals what you need to consider.
