Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google extends added character benefits of Responsive Search Ads to text ads

Aug 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The new text ad format will continue to roll out this fall. In the meantime, standard text ads can get longer, too.

Google’s Aug. 1 core algorithm update: Who did it impact, and how much?

Aug 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A week after the big Google algorithm update, nicknamed the Medic Update, here is everything we know about it, including official information from Google and non-official insights from across the industry.

Report: Google building China search query ‘blacklist’ with aid of 265.com

Aug 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling The site was purchased by Google in 2008 and has been used to compile lists of keywords and websites that will be banned.

How to defend yourself against an ongoing negative SEO campaign — Part 4

Aug 9, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz There are a variety of ways to unmask people targeting your site with a negative SEO campaign. In Part 4 of our six-part series, contributor Joe Sinkwitz outlines common attack methods and how to shut them down.

5 local SEO myths and misconceptions that Will. Not. Die.

Aug 9, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Like a bad penny, there are certain local SEO myths that keep turning up. Contributor Joy Hawkins lists a number of misconceptions and explains why things like bogus suite numbers will not work.