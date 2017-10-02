Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google: First Click Free is over, being replaced by Flexible Sampling

Oct 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google is rolling out a suite of tools to help news publishers drive more subscription revenue.

Google adds structured data for subscription & paywalled content for new flexible sampling program

Oct 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Excited for the new flexible sampling program for Google web search and Google News? Well, make sure you don’t get in trouble for cloaking by using this new structured data.

Moving to HTTPS? Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

Oct 2, 2017 by Fili Wiese Google recently announced that forms on web pages over HTTP will be marked as ‘not secure’ in Chrome starting this month. Columnist Fili Wiese believes this presents a good opportunity to make the switch to HTTPS — and that webmasters can take advantage of this switch to implement other SEO improvements.