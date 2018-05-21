SearchCap: Google’s new local search world, Abraham Ortelius Google doodle & more
Amy Gesenhues on May 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to survive Google’s new local search world
May 21, 2018 by Wesley Young
Google has made some significant changes in the area of local search. Contributor Wesley Young gives an overview of the important changes and shares tips on how to keep your local business visible in the search results.
- Abraham Ortelius Google doodle honors cartographer behind first modern day atlas
May 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Published on this date in 1570, Ortelius’s ‘Theatrum Orbis Terrarum’ included a collection of maps from scientists, geographers and cartographers.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- YouTube’s new streaming music service to start rolling out this week
May 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
YouTube Music will include skippable and non-skippable in-stream ads.
- 60 Minutes segment: Google is a monopoly without question
May 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The segment promotes an image of the company as thuggish and market-manipulating.
- Buy vs. Develop It Yourself: Considerations for Scaling Your Ad Network
May 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The question of whether to buy a performance marketing platform or develop core capabilities in-house is central to every ad network. For network owners and CTOs, who are under constant pressure to deliver innovation and revenue, it’s a decision with direct impact on short- and long-term business growth.
- 2018: The year of influencer marketing for B2B brands
May 21, 2018 by Michael Brito
Think influencer marketing is only for B2C brands? Contributor Michael Brito explains how the principles of this highly effective technique can be applied to B2B markets.
- Lightstreams seeks to solve a blockchain vulnerability: It’s too public
May 21, 2018 by Barry Levine
The startup is out with a network that offers decentralized storage controlled by blockchain-based smart contracts that grant or block granular access.
- More details on Microsoft Audience Network: Workflows, ad formats & how to target with LinkedIn data
May 21, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
How it works and what makes MSAN different from other ad networks.
- Report: Cost to drive store visits varies widely by category, mobile most efficient channel
May 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
It cost nearly $55 to drive one incremental retail customer, while each customer visit to convenience stores cost less than $2.
Search News From Around The Web:
