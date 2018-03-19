Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches cost-per-sale Shopping Actions, unified shopping program across Search, Assistant & Express

Mar 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin In its answer to Amazon, Google’s new umbrella program will extend existing relationships with retailers and enable universal checkout across platforms and devices.

AMA with Google highlights: The core search algorithm update, mobile-first index status & more

Mar 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz From nofollow links to negative SEO, the core search algorithm and Google showing zero search results — catch up on what Google’s Nathan Johns had to say at SMX West.

Google Search Console updates visual reporting features

Mar 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A look at what’s new in Google Search Console.

AMP: Do or die? Session recap from SMX West

Mar 19, 2018 by Christine Churchill Contributor Christine Churchill sat in on one of the AMP sessions at SMX West and shares the detailed and contrasting perspectives the panelists plus one Google engineer have on using AMP.

St. Patrick’s Day Google doodle includes hidden word written in ancient Irish ogham alphabet

Mar 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Google recruited Irish artist Ross Stewart to create the image depicting a scenic Ireland landscape with a stonemason arranging rocks.