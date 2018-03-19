Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google’s SEO AMA, AdWords Shopping Actions & Search Console updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches cost-per-sale Shopping Actions, unified shopping program across Search, Assistant & Express
Mar 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
In its answer to Amazon, Google’s new umbrella program will extend existing relationships with retailers and enable universal checkout across platforms and devices.
- AMA with Google highlights: The core search algorithm update, mobile-first index status & more
Mar 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
From nofollow links to negative SEO, the core search algorithm and Google showing zero search results — catch up on what Google’s Nathan Johns had to say at SMX West.
- Google Search Console updates visual reporting features
Mar 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A look at what’s new in Google Search Console.
- AMP: Do or die? Session recap from SMX West
Mar 19, 2018 by Christine Churchill
Contributor Christine Churchill sat in on one of the AMP sessions at SMX West and shares the detailed and contrasting perspectives the panelists plus one Google engineer have on using AMP.
- St. Patrick’s Day Google doodle includes hidden word written in ancient Irish ogham alphabet
Mar 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Google recruited Irish artist Ross Stewart to create the image depicting a scenic Ireland landscape with a stonemason arranging rocks.
- Omnichannel Personalization at Scale: How leading brands drive sales across channels
Mar 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Americans now own an average of four devices, spending nearly 11 hours a day consuming media across platforms (Nielsen). When they read your email or visit your website, they expect personalized messaging — no matter which device they’re on. How do you reach these moving targets with a personalized message that resonates with their needs […]
