Google revamps its SEO Starter Guide

Dec 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz This is the first update of the SEO starter guide in several years.

A balanced approach to data-driven SEO

Dec 12, 2017 by Ryan Shelley SEOs have access to massive amounts of data, and columnist Ryan Shelley asserts that we must learn how to overcome information overload and focus on what drives results.

Microsoft’s new Outings app aims to help travelers find their next destinations

Dec 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Developed for both iOS and Android platforms, the app was designed by the Microsoft Garage Project.