SearchCap: Google’s SEO guide, Microsoft outings app & data SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google revamps its SEO Starter Guide
Dec 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
This is the first update of the SEO starter guide in several years.
- A balanced approach to data-driven SEO
Dec 12, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
SEOs have access to massive amounts of data, and columnist Ryan Shelley asserts that we must learn how to overcome information overload and focus on what drives results.
- Microsoft’s new Outings app aims to help travelers find their next destinations
Dec 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Developed for both iOS and Android platforms, the app was designed by the Microsoft Garage Project.
- Compare 13 leading SEO platforms
Dec 12, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
SEO software comes in many shapes and sizes, from rank-checking tools and keyword research toolsets to full-service solutions that manage keywords, links, competitive intelligence, international rankings, social signal integration and workflow rights and roles. How do you decide which one is right for your organization? MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- CMOs should be measured by their results, not their spend
- Twitter officially adds support for tweetstorms because 280 characters isn’t long enough
- 5 local search tactics your competitors probably aren’t using
- Instagram’s hashtag following could be a new avenue for ads, misuse
- Compare 18 leading personalization software vendors
- How on-site search can drive holiday revenue & help e-commerce sites compete against major retailers
- 3 important search engines to leverage for content marketing
- Why brand marketers often win the battle but lose the war
- DeepIntent decides to take on the Russian ad army
- AdWords advertisers can use phone numbers & addresses for Google Customer Match targeting
- Google’s new custom intent audiences and you
- How to increase database integrity to crush your 2018 targets
Search News From Around The Web:
- Cortana now supports Google Calendar, The Verge
- Google Shows Us Context is King When Indexing People, Go Fish Digital
- Amazon Steadily Growing Google Text Ad Presence during the Holidays as Shopping Presence Shrinks, Merkle
- Google Search Console Notifying Webmasters Of TLS v1, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Low-Volume Keyword Strategy Can Get You High-Value Clients, ahrefs.com
- News Lab in 2017: working with news organizations to address industry challenges, Google Blog
- Online Brand Mentions and Google Search Ranking – Gary Ilyes Pubcon 2017, Stone Temple
- Projecting Future Trends In Your PPC Account, PPC Hero
- Review Schema – Get Review Stars in Google With Schema.org Markup, YouTube
- Stepping out of the SEO Bubble – Day 1, SISTRIX
