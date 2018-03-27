Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Hijacking Google results, Google Maps languages & link snobs
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Hijacking Google search results for fun, not profit: UK SEO uncovers XML sitemap exploit in Google Search Console
Mar 27, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
SEO wins bug bounty from Vulnerability Reward Program, Google search team confirms the exploit no longer works
- Google Maps adds 39 new languages supporting over 1B people
Mar 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google Maps now supports an additional estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide with new languages.
- New MarTech Today guide: Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
Mar 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Enterprise demand for a more effective way to integrate martech applications is fueling the growth of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions. These cloud-based tools act as integration “hubs” that connect software applications deployed in different environments (e.g., cloud vs. SaaS vs. on premise). The specific services offered can include building, testing, deploying and […]
- Stop being a link snob and saying no to certain links
Mar 27, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Want to know what bugs contributor Julie Joyce when she’s building links? When webmasters say no to links using nofollow or link-builders refuse to use new tactics ‘just because.’
