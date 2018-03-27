Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Hijacking Google search results for fun, not profit: UK SEO uncovers XML sitemap exploit in Google Search Console

Mar 27, 2018 by Michelle Robbins SEO wins bug bounty from Vulnerability Reward Program, Google search team confirms the exploit no longer works

Google Maps adds 39 new languages supporting over 1B people

Mar 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google Maps now supports an additional estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide with new languages.

New MarTech Today guide: Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Mar 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Enterprise demand for a more effective way to integrate martech applications is fueling the growth of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions. These cloud-based tools act as integration “hubs” that connect software applications deployed in different environments (e.g., cloud vs. SaaS vs. on premise). The specific services offered can include building, testing, deploying and […]