SearchCap: India fines Google, Bing Webmaster Tools login & Chrome on HTTP
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Effective July 2018, Google’s Chrome browser will mark non-HTTPS sites as ‘not secure’
Feb 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
After years of pushing for ‘secure by default’ web sites, Google will identify insecure sites in the Chrome browser beginning mid-Summer.
- India’s competition regulator fines Google $21.1 million for ‘search bias’ in travel results
Feb 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
However, the OneBox and other search practices were cleared by the Committee.
- Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winners Wolfgang Digital, Metric Theory & Precis Digital
Feb 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
An interview series highlighting 2017’s Award winners: a look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.
- Shop ‘til You Click: Creating Shopping Campaigns at Scale
Feb 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Shopping campaigns are a major source of website traffic and revenue for retailers — and not just during the holiday season! Studies show that only 4 percent to 6 percent of the millions of retail products indexed within Shopping products actually receive clicks. The reality is that it’s harder than ever to effectively manage, execute […]
- Search in Pics: Google soda lab, escape ladder & cupcakes
Feb 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. The Google soda lab: Source: Instagram An escape ladder at Google: Source: Twitter Google cupcakes: Source: […]
- Bing Webmaster Tools adds social sign-in feature
Feb 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You can now log into your Bing Webmaster Tools account using your Google or Facebook login.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
