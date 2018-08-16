SearchCap: It’s all about Google today–political ad transparency report, local packs, featured snippets launched & more
Debra Mastaler on August 16, 2018 at 4:05 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Posts added to local packs for some branded queries
Aug 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google Posts normally only show up as an option within a local knowledge panel, but here it is showing up on the local 3-pack.
- Google launches new expandable featured snippets with more information
Aug 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The new featured snippets provide aggregated access to additional sources about a search query.
- The Google expanded text ad CTR lift that never was
Aug 16, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Contributor Andy Taylor shares his take on Google’s expanded text ads (ETAs), drawing comparisons to the new responsive search ad (RSA) format.
- Google’s political ad transparency report & library offers more accountability around election ads
Aug 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Announced in May, Google’s political ad transparency report and the accompanying political ad library are now available.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Fake social accounts: Another problem for marketers to monitor
Aug 16, 2018 by Barry Levine
For New York City-based threat intelligence firm IntSights, it’s a never-ending battle against posts from imitation brands and CEOs.
- Quora advertisers can now optimize campaigns for conversions
Aug 16, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Bidding is based on the advertiser’s designated cost per action as the system aims to deliver ads to users most likely to convert.
- 15 questions to ask yourself before publishing a new landing page
Aug 16, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Building landing pages? Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard has compiled a tried-and-true list of 15 questions to help guide you in creating and evaluating new landing pages.
- Microsoft and Amazon marry their assistants, but will the honeymoon be short-lived?
Aug 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Awkward at launch, let’s hope they can make assistant “interoperability” better.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Block your site’s search result pages, Yoast
- Google’s Location Data Blunder Will Only Sow More Distrust, DMNews
- How to Use REGEX Formulas in Google Sheets, Distilled
- Improve Your Review Requests With Personalization, GetFiveStars
