SearchCap: JavaScript nofollow, Google restaurant bookings & remarketing
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Compare 17 top SEO tools and platforms
Dec 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Organic search remains the most important step in the purchase funnel. But with hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and […]
- Automate your in-market audience bidding with this Google Ads script
Dec 18, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script that automatically applies bid modifiers to in-market audiences based on their performance.
- Remarketing tactics can mitigate post-holiday waste, here’s how
Dec 18, 2018 by Megan Taggart
Upcycling traffic for other holidays and nurturing one-time buyers into loyalists are among the ways to recycle audiences for future success.
- Google testing restaurant booking with both ‘reserve a table’ and ‘tables tomorrow’ buttons
Dec 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google keeps testing new ways to reserve tables or book appointments in local listings. Here is one unusual test.
- Can JavaScript override a nofollow meta tag?
Dec 17, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Suppose you find yourself in a situation where you want Google to index certain pages, but you are required to use a template that uses the “nofollow” robots.txt meta tag. Can you use JavaScript to remove the tag when the page is fully rendered so that Google will index it? This question was recently posted […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Get started with marketing automation–learn the terms you need to know
Dec 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
For businesses involved in digital marketing, marketing automation has quickly become a game-changer. Customizable and scalable platforms are available to businesses of just about any size. Whether you work for an agency or are an in-house marketing professional, it’s time to get familiar with some basic automated marketing and sales concepts. As with many industries, […]
- IAB Tech Lab rolls out podcast measurement compliance certification program
Dec 18, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
NPR, Rawvoice/Blubrry are the first to gain certification.
- Twitter recognizes Heinz Ketchup, Budweiser, NBA and more in its ‘Best of 2018’ list
Dec 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The brands recognized this year used Twitter to complement their other marketing efforts.
- Why smarter SSPs would be a boon to publishers and advertisers
Dec 18, 2018 by Keith Petri
Supply-side platforms can simplify and enhance the value of media-buying by utilizing data for better intelligence.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Shockingly Common Google Ads Account Issues, WordStream
- Google’s Patents and SEO Ranking Factors: Connecting the Dots, kinsta.com
- Mapping the overlap of SERP feature suggestions, STAT Search Analytics
- Google Ad Manager 2018 year-in-review, Google Blog
- Google AI Principles updates, six months in, Google Blog
- Google Testing Black URL/Breadcrumbs At Top Of Search Result Snippets, Search Engine Roundtable
- In Search SEO Podcast 08: Another Big Google Ad & PLA Shift as Google Goes to Congress!, RankRanger
- Mapping stories with a new Street View Trekker, Google Blog
- Say مرحبا, msawa, mihofnima or hello! to 500 languages on Gboard, Google Blog
- StoreForce and Moz Partner to Enable Specialty Retailers to Thrive in the Era of the Mobile-Connected Consumer, Globe Newswire
