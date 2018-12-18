Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Compare 17 top SEO tools and platforms

Dec 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Organic search remains the most important step in the purchase funnel. But with hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and […]

Automate your in-market audience bidding with this Google Ads script

Dec 18, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script that automatically applies bid modifiers to in-market audiences based on their performance.

Remarketing tactics can mitigate post-holiday waste, here’s how

Dec 18, 2018 by Megan Taggart Upcycling traffic for other holidays and nurturing one-time buyers into loyalists are among the ways to recycle audiences for future success.

Google testing restaurant booking with both ‘reserve a table’ and ‘tables tomorrow’ buttons

Dec 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google keeps testing new ways to reserve tables or book appointments in local listings. Here is one unusual test.