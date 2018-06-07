SearchCap: JavaScript powered websites, Google axes political ads & Amazon consumer survey
Debra Mastaler on June 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Priorities for diagnosing JavaScript-powered websites
Jun 7, 2018 by Maria Cieslak
Contributor Maria Cieslak digs into JavaScript and some of the chaos associated with it and compiles a detailed checklist you can use as a starting point for deeper analysis.
- Google axes political ads in Washington state, LinkedIn does it globally
Jun 7, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New campaign finance rules require near real-time disclosure of data.
- Google Posts adds products and offers
Jun 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Now you can not only highlight what’s new or upcoming events in Google Posts, you can also highlight new products and offers.
- Google doodle honors Dr. Virginia Apgar, inventor of the Apgar score
Jun 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
On the 109th birthday of Dr. Virginia Apgar, Google honors her contribution.
- Survey: Consumer trust may be Amazon’s true competitive advantage
Jun 7, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Unlike other online retailers, 67 percent of Amazon customers trust the company to protect their privacy and personal data.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 3 tips for overcoming content production obstacles
Jun 7, 2018 by Rachel Lindteigen
The biggest roadblocks in the way of content marketing success are process-related, says contributor Rachel Lindteigen. In this column, she explains how to break through.
- JLINC launches an open consent-managing protocol
Jun 7, 2018 by Barry Levine
Under this approach, a user manages permissions to personal data via Information Sharing Agreements with vendors.
- UK-based Volume releases tool for marketers to train NLP engines
Jun 7, 2018 by Barry Levine
QBox helps marketers figure out any category confusion in the models used by leading Natural Language Processing engines.
- Building a brand strategy: Essentials for long-term success
Jun 7, 2018 by Allen Martinez
Slapping together a couple ideas and a logo is not a brand strategy, says contributor Allen Martinez. Here’s a detailed guide to help you create and execute a well thought out strategy to promote your brand.
- EU ruling on the responsibility of Facebook admins to collect data may have far-reaching consequences
Jun 7, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The German courts upheld a 2011 local DPA decision that would require page admins to act as separate controllers of the same data collected by Facebook.
