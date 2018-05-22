SearchCap: Lighthouse 3.0, faceted navigation & awards
- The 2018 Search Engine Land Awards Shortlist
May 22, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Congratulations to all of the individuals, agencies and internal brand teams that have been named to this year’s shortlist of finalists. Over 600 members of the search community are expected to celebrate at the awards ceremony and afterparty during SMX Advanced in Seattle.
- How much is too much? Faceted navigation and SEO
May 22, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor Eric Enge shares guidelines and handy workarounds you can follow to avoid indexing ‘too many’ faceted navigation pages.
- Google releases Lighthouse version 3.0
May 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Have you upgraded to Lighthouse 3.0 yet? If not, here is what is new and great in the new version of Google’s tool for web developers.
- Ask the SMXpert: SEO markup and structured data
May 22, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Looking for insights into newer markup options and advanced structured data? SMXpert Alexis Sanders shares additional pointers to help you refine, update and optimize your content.
- Six Google Shopping opportunities you may be overlooking
May 22, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Adthena
As of Q1 2018, Google Shopping ads drove 76.4 percent of retail search ad spend, eclipsing text ads in markets around the world. As these Product Listing Ads (PLAs) become more competitive, the question becomes how to maximize ROI without simply piling on budget. The answer is competitive search intelligence: understanding where your spend will […]
- Learn from the SMX Advanced family
May 21, 2018 by Search Engine Land
In order to be the best, you need to train with the best. Join us at Search Engine Land’s SMX® Advanced June 11-13 in Seattle for the opportunity to do just that. SMX Advanced has sold out every year for the past 10 years, and we’re on track to sell out in the three weeks […]
- What is ad effectiveness, and how does it help your business?
May 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Humor aside, Wanamaker wasn’t joking. And the challenge still remains with brands struggling to accurately capture the performance of their online ad campaigns amidst a fragmented array of marketing touch points. But the price of assumption-driven marketing is high, and, even with a plethora of digital tools now at their disposal, marketers often don’t have […]
