How much is too much? Faceted navigation and SEO

May 22, 2018 by Eric Enge Contributor Eric Enge shares guidelines and handy workarounds you can follow to avoid indexing ‘too many’ faceted navigation pages.

Google releases Lighthouse version 3.0

May 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Have you upgraded to Lighthouse 3.0 yet? If not, here is what is new and great in the new version of Google’s tool for web developers.

Ask the SMXpert: SEO markup and structured data

May 22, 2018 by Debra Mastaler Looking for insights into newer markup options and advanced structured data? SMXpert Alexis Sanders shares additional pointers to help you refine, update and optimize your content.

Six Google Shopping opportunities you may be overlooking

May 22, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Adthena As of Q1 2018, Google Shopping ads drove 76.4 percent of retail search ad spend, eclipsing text ads in markets around the world. As these Product Listing Ads (PLAs) become more competitive, the question becomes how to maximize ROI without simply piling on budget. The answer is competitive search intelligence: understanding where your spend will […]

