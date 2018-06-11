Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The best unsubscribe email is the one you don’t send

Jun 11, 2018 by Ryan Phelan If you’re still sending unsubscribe confirmations, you’re likely just annoying people. Contributor Ryan Phelan offers some better options for staying in touch.

Direct-to-consumer advertisers are shifting ad dollars away from Facebook

Jun 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues After seeing a rise in CPMs and a drop in overall ad impressions during recent months, direct-to-consumer advertisers are shifting money away from Facebook.

Moltin launches first web-based self-checkout at apparel retailer Stance

Jun 11, 2018 by Barry Levine The companies say this is the first retailer self-checkout that doesn’t require an app download or the use of a store kiosk.

Survey: 87% of mobile marketers see success with location targeting

Jun 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling Benefits include better response, higher engagement and customer insights.