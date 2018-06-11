SearchCap: Link building for boring industries, Google’s 45M notifications to website owners & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Building links in boring industries
Jun 11, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Fresh out of ideas on how to build links to a boring site? Contributor Jeremy Knauff walks us through his process for creating a successful link-building campaign for even the dullest of sites.
- Google sent 45M notifications through Search Console, 6M of which were search spam-related
Jun 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google sent about 3 million fewer manual actions this past year than the previous year.
- Google doodle doubles as a garden gnome game in honor of Germany’s Garden Day
Jun 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Leading to a search for ‘History of Garden Gnomes,’ the doodle gives players a quick history of garden gnome production before launching the game.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The best unsubscribe email is the one you don’t send
Jun 11, 2018 by Ryan Phelan
If you’re still sending unsubscribe confirmations, you’re likely just annoying people. Contributor Ryan Phelan offers some better options for staying in touch.
- Direct-to-consumer advertisers are shifting ad dollars away from Facebook
Jun 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After seeing a rise in CPMs and a drop in overall ad impressions during recent months, direct-to-consumer advertisers are shifting money away from Facebook.
- Moltin launches first web-based self-checkout at apparel retailer Stance
Jun 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
The companies say this is the first retailer self-checkout that doesn’t require an app download or the use of a store kiosk.
- Survey: 87% of mobile marketers see success with location targeting
Jun 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Benefits include better response, higher engagement and customer insights.
- Google bows to publisher pressure to uncap vendor limit for its CMP, Funding Choices
Jun 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Publishers can now gather consent for an unlimited number of adtech vendors across their supply chains.
Search News From Around The Web:
