SearchCap: Link building tools, Salesforce gets a new co-chief executive & more
Debra Mastaler on August 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Link-building tools you may not know about
Aug 13, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Contributor Julie Joyce breaks down the nuts and bolts of four unique link-building tools and shares how each can help analyze web pages and assist in your linking efforts.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- ‘Martech’ is more than software. It’s a tribe. Join us in Boston.
Aug 13, 2018 by Marketing Land
“Martech” isn’t shorthand for “marketing technology.” It’s the intersection of marketing, technology and management that fires the imagination and enables the possible: silos come down, agility increases and customer satisfaction soars. Join the community of marketing leaders who share this “grand view” at MarTech®, October 1-3 in Boston.
- Earned media platform Cision adds image tracking with ShareIQ purchase
Aug 13, 2018 by Barry Levine
ShareIQ’s technology is designed to track huge numbers of images across the web, even if they have been slightly modified.
- Salesforce promotes COO Keith Block to co-chief executive
Aug 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The former Oracle executive will share leadership with chairman and co-founder Marc Benioff.
- The United States finally starts to talk about data privacy legislation
Aug 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Despite the US Commerce Secretary’s condemnation of Europe’s GDPR in May, there are signs that federal and state governments are starting to take data privacy seriously.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 10 Ways to Improve Conversion Rates Your Competitors Have Overlooked, KoMarketing
- Are You Really Smart About How AI Works in Marketing?, Content Marketing Institute
- How Organic Distance Based Search Results May Be Demoted, GoFishDigital
- Non-Branded Campaigns: the Missing Ingredient to PPC Strategy, PPCHero
- Setting Up Google Tag Manager for Additional Ad Platforms, Clix Marketing
