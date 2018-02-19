Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Linking law, Google crawl change & map directories
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Keyword infringement: Edible Arrangements files $209M trademark suit against Google
Feb 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
While use of trademarked keywords has been allowed by courts, this case may be more complicated than it seems on the surface.
- Bundle your agency services to boost revenue
Feb 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Though the leading marketing sectors, such as technology, software and many consumer brands, have been utilizing marketing automation for years, it is still a relatively underutilized technology in many sectors. This puts agencies in a great position to pitch services in the form of a bundled offer. Marketing automation and the right mix of agency […]
- International SEO and search trends: How does it all work?
Feb 19, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Contributor Marcus Miller provides an overview of how to implement an international SEO strategy and suggests what is right for your company will depend on your objectives, budgets and marketplace.
- Google Chrome extensions bringing back ‘View Image’ & ‘Search by Image’ buttons in Google Image Search
Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google killed off some much-loved features in image search. Now here are some Chrome extensions that bring back that functionality.
- Google changes request recrawl limits, noting daily limits versus monthly quotas
Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has finally disclosed the new recrawl limits by revising the help document over the weekend.
- Google Maps adds mall directory search & browse in local panel
Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google adds a new tab to the local panel in the search results named “directory.”
- NY federal court decision threatens embedding and linking across the web
Feb 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The judge’s decision disregards existing law and if upheld could expose bloggers and publishers to potential copyright lawsuits.
- Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winners iCrossing, Merkle Inc. & Todd Silverstein
Feb 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
An interview series highlighting 2017’s Award winners: A look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
