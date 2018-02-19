Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Keyword infringement: Edible Arrangements files $209M trademark suit against Google

Feb 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling While use of trademarked keywords has been allowed by courts, this case may be more complicated than it seems on the surface.

Bundle your agency services to boost revenue

Feb 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Though the leading marketing sectors, such as technology, software and many consumer brands, have been utilizing marketing automation for years, it is still a relatively underutilized technology in many sectors. This puts agencies in a great position to pitch services in the form of a bundled offer. Marketing automation and the right mix of agency […]

International SEO and search trends: How does it all work?

Feb 19, 2018 by Marcus Miller Contributor Marcus Miller provides an overview of how to implement an international SEO strategy and suggests what is right for your company will depend on your objectives, budgets and marketplace.

Google Chrome extensions bringing back ‘View Image’ & ‘Search by Image’ buttons in Google Image Search

Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google killed off some much-loved features in image search. Now here are some Chrome extensions that bring back that functionality.

Google changes request recrawl limits, noting daily limits versus monthly quotas

Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has finally disclosed the new recrawl limits by revising the help document over the weekend.

Google Maps adds mall directory search & browse in local panel

Feb 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google adds a new tab to the local panel in the search results named “directory.”

NY federal court decision threatens embedding and linking across the web

Feb 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling The judge’s decision disregards existing law and if upheld could expose bloggers and publishers to potential copyright lawsuits.