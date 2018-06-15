SearchCap: LiveRamp targets Bing Ads, Amazon Marketing Services & more
Debra Mastaler on June 15, 2018 at 4:15 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The basics of working with Amazon Marketing Services
Jun 15, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares his insights on Amazon Marketing Services and how they stack up (or don’t) against Google AdWords.
- Get the agency guide to video marketing
Jun 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
As people are presented with more and more content, it gets harder to cut through all the noise. The key is to know what types of content work best and how to get that content front-and-center for your audience. Video content is one of the best ways to boost engagement.
- LiveRamp brings its search targeting to Bing Ads
Jun 15, 2018 by Barry Levine
A year after offering its people-based search targeting through Google, the data provider is now providing a similar service for the Bing search engine.
- Search in Pics: Matt Cutts at SMX, Google summer party & Google intern hat
Jun 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The five facets of media
Jun 15, 2018 by Peter Minnium
A lot has changed in the media world in recent years, but contributor Peter Minnium explains how some aspects of the media experience remain fundamental.
- Facebook’s head of communications & public policy is leaving the company
Jun 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Elliot Schrage, who has led communications around Facebook’s response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, has been with the company for 10 years.
- Find the right marketing automation software for your business
Jun 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multitouch buyer ecosystems.
- Report: 52% of millennials want retailers to mirror their values
Jun 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Survey from Euclid shows components that fuel favorable brand perception.
- Pinterest Marketing Partner program adds creative segment with 7 ad platforms
Jun 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Pinterest advertisers will now be able to use Vidmob, Popular Pays, Social Native, Vidsy, Shutterstock Custom, QuickFrame and The Online Studio.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Schema, Structured Data, and Scattered Databases such as the World Wide Web, SEO By The Sea
- Google Introduces Media Actions, Powered by JSON-LD Data Feeds, SEO Skeptic
- Google Maps testing new shortcuts for directions to home and work, 9to5Google
- How Targeted Do You Need to Make Your PPC Landing Pages?, Group TwentySeven
- How to Interpret Google My Business (GMB) Insights, SterlingSky
- Publisher of video? This SERP feature update could give you an Organic boost, Brodie’s Blog
- Sports attributes added to Google My Business listings, Google
- What Is Target CPA and How Does It Work?, Seer Interactive
- Whitespark’s Super Fantastic Guide to Optimizing Google My Business, Whitespark
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.