Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Local ranking factors, keyword bidding & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Local ranking factors study finds reviews, organic SEO best practices boost local visibility
Nov 10, 2017 by Greg Sterling
This is the second year of the LocalSEOGuide ranking factors study, performed in conjunction with UC Irvine.
- Are you changing keyword bids too often?
Nov 10, 2017 by Ted Ives
It’s great to proactively manage your paid search accounts, but columnist Ted Ives makes the case for backing off a little when it comes to bid adjustments.
- Search in Pics: Google top contributor summit, nautilus door lock & Android security figurine
Nov 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s 2017 top contributor summit: Source: Google+ A Google door with a nautilus wheel lock: Source: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Four key holiday paid search trends to keep an eye on
- A CMO confession: The 5 marketing lies I’ve told myself
- Delivering great customer experiences doesn’t happen overnight
- Adobe launches Launch, its next-gen tag management platform
- AppNexus, Tru Optik offer first partnership between an OTT SSP and a DMP
- How are you changing your content marketing program in 2018?
- Facebook will disable ‘Like’ button in third-party mobile apps
Search News From Around The Web:
- Chinese search engine Sogou up 4% following IPO, TechCrunch
- Reach more shoppers this holiday season with new innovations from Merchant Center and AdWords, Inside AdWords
- Adding Structured Data Helps Google Understand & Rank Webpages Better, The SEM Post
- Empathy for the Searcher, Kim Krause Berg
- Google Says If You Don’t Have A Manual Action, You Don’t Need To Submit A Disavow, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of online political ads, Reuters
- How to Optimize for Voice Search, BruceClay.com
- Semantic Keyword Research and Topic Models, SEO By The Sea
- The SEO mistakes young startups make every time, Kevin Indig
- YouTube says it will crack down on bizarre videos targeting children, The Verge
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.