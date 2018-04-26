Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Look Ma, no keywords! Phrase-free AdWords campaigns are here

Apr 26, 2018 by Andy Taylor Contributor Andy Taylor discusses Google’s new Local Search Ads Experiment in AdWords, which uses address and location categories in lieu of keywords to trigger relevant local results.

Intent-based keyword research: Let Google be your guide

Apr 26, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard takes a look at why intent is an important part of keyword research and explains how to use Google to guide your SEM and SEO keyword strategies so you’re not losing time or money.

Fanny Blankers-Koen Google doodle honors Olympic runner who broke records & shattered stereotypes

Apr 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The Dutch-born Olympian earned the nickname ‘The Flying Housewife’ after becoming the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.