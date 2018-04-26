Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Local search ads, Intent keywords & The Flying Housewife
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Look Ma, no keywords! Phrase-free AdWords campaigns are here
Apr 26, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Contributor Andy Taylor discusses Google’s new Local Search Ads Experiment in AdWords, which uses address and location categories in lieu of keywords to trigger relevant local results.
- Intent-based keyword research: Let Google be your guide
Apr 26, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard takes a look at why intent is an important part of keyword research and explains how to use Google to guide your SEM and SEO keyword strategies so you’re not losing time or money.
- Fanny Blankers-Koen Google doodle honors Olympic runner who broke records & shattered stereotypes
Apr 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The Dutch-born Olympian earned the nickname ‘The Flying Housewife’ after becoming the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.
- New date! Customer data strategies & identity resolution webinar
Apr 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
When it comes to customer data, fundamentals matter. If you don’t know who your customers are, you can’t create personalized brand experiences that increase revenue and lifetime value. Before you jump on the latest big digital marketing bandwagon, ask yourself these questions: How complete is our customer data? How much of our customer data sits […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Twitter attributes more than half of its $575M Q1 ad revenue to video
- Report: Millennials least influenced by retail advertising, most active tech adopters
- The conflicted marketer’s take on AMP for Gmail
- New Gmail features are on the way, including a confidential mode that lets users expire messages
- Reddit’s native ads are now available in the Android app
Search News From Around The Web:
