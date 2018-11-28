Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

This experiment uncovered no direct way to bypass the First Link Counts Rule with modified links but it was possible to build a structure using Javascript links.

90 percent of respondents believe Google’s focus on proximity “frequently or sometimes” harms search results quality.

Five years ago, people were awed when Amazon could recommend a product they’d love. Today, users expect that Netflix will recommend to them another binge-worthy series based on their tastes. So, how does a marketer meet this high demand for personalized communications? The answer is in understanding the power of dynamic content and how it […]

Google local has its share of spam and manipulation issues. There’s a form you can use to report some of those violations.

For many marketers, platform integration is a ‘must have’ for new tools

Nov 28, 2018 by Barry Levine What is often hidden in organizations’ software choices is that many marketers will only select from the application ecosystems of Salesforce, HubSpot or other major platforms.

Teach yourself about machine learning and artificial intelligence

Nov 28, 2018 by Pamela Parker Shifting to data-driven marketing requires hiring or training staffers familiar with the latest technologies. Bolster your staff development with these free educational resources.

Compare 15 top marketing automation platforms

Nov 28, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Regardless of your company’s size and marketing sophistication, marketing automation tools can provide the following benefits to the organization: Increased marketing efficiency. Enhanced ability to generate more and better-qualified leads. A multichannel view of prospect behavior. Better alignment of sales and marketing goals. Improved lead conversion and ROI. MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A […]

165 million people shopped online and in stores over Black Friday weekend

Nov 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling There were just under 90 million multichannel shoppers who spent on average $93 more than online or in-store only buyers.

Quora unveils new Promoted Answers ad unit

Nov 28, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The Promoted Answers unit has the same targeting options as the platform’s other ad formats.

Data privacy: Will the industry emerge stronger following the Facebook fallout?

Nov 28, 2018 by Adam Corey New regulation will push transparency to be normalized so advertisers must communicate simply and openly about how audience data is used.

Cheetah mobile and another Chinese firm accused of mobile ad download fraud

Nov 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling A Q1 report from AppsFlyer said that mobile ad fraud is costing brands $700-$800 million globally on a quarterly basis.