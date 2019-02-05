SearchCap: Local SEO survey, Moz domain authority and GOOG earnings
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 takeaways from Google’s Q4 2018 earnings for search marketers
Feb 5, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Google executives discussed search experience, campaign, device and performance updates on Monday’s earnings call.
- Moz upgrades controversial ‘domain authority’ metric
Feb 5, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
The company says it has made a lot of improvements, but SEOs still struggle with this hot-button metric.
- SMX Advanced registration is open!
Feb 5, 2019 by Search Engine Land
Join us at SMX® Advanced for the search marketing event of the year! Actionable search marketing tactics, professional connections that will advance your career, and community celebrations like the Search Engine Land Awards await you in Seattle June 3-5. The site up and registration is open! Here’s a sneak peek at some of the sessions […]
- How to keep PPC accounts healthy when using automation
Feb 5, 2019 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
Machine learning, artificial intelligence, Moore’s Law and ongoing automation by the big search engines are accelerating the evolution of PPC. So much so, the role of the PPC pro has to evolve just as rapidly. Optmyzr co-founder Fred Vallaeys recently encapsulated the new roles humans will play in an AI world to help PPC pros […]
- Survey: Local SEO an ‘artisanal’ discipline dominated by small agencies
Feb 4, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Roughly 53 percent of firms doing local SEO have 10 or fewer clients.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Prepare to say goodbye to Facebook ad set budgets
Feb 5, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
All Facebook campaigns will run with campaign budget optimization as of September.
- Digital agencies are hiring, focusing on retention in 2019
Feb 5, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Agencies share what kinds of roles they are hiring for, and how to be strategic about hiring to get the best employees.
- Google: Still ‘early days’ for performance advertising on YouTube
Feb 5, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
On its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings call, the company noted YouTube’s contributions to revenue growth and cited performance formats and YouTube TV initiatives as areas of future growth.
- YouTube lets some advertisers buy masthead ads on CPM basis
Feb 5, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Previously, YouTube Masthead ads (that run at the top of YouTube’s Home feed) were only available on cost-per-day buying terms.
- The growth opportunity DTC brands shouldn’t neglect
Feb 5, 2019 by Casey Wuestefeld
Direct to consumer brands should focus their open web spend on formats and strategies that work within the mid-funnel, which means emphasizing content.
- Women love mobile games and brand advertisers should play along
Feb 5, 2019 by Christy Wong-Taylor
Rewarded video is a popular format among app developers to drive downloads that could also work well for brand advertisers. Here’s how.
- Brand equity: Does your email build it up or tear it down?
Feb 5, 2019 by Ryan Phelan
Here are three questions to ask yourself before you send your next campaign.
- How to keep PPC accounts healthy when using automation
Feb 5, 2019 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
Machine learning, artificial intelligence, Moore’s Law and ongoing automation by the big search engines are accelerating the evolution of PPC. So much so, the role of the PPC pro has to evolve just as rapidly. Optmyzr co-founder Fred Vallaeys recently encapsulated the new roles humans will play in an AI world to help PPC pros […]
- Taptica acquires RhythmOne to bulk up programmatic video ad capabilities, increase focus on CTV
Feb 4, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Adding to its purchase of Tremor Video DSP, the company hopes to provide advertisers with a more transparent buying process.
- Why subscription and consumption services need a different kind of marketing
Feb 4, 2019 by Barry Levine
SAP and McKinsey point to the different approaches needed by marketing and advertising for these growing channels.
- Facebook introduces household income targeting based on US ZIP code averages
Feb 4, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The new feature allows advertisers to target ads based on where a user’s household income falls percentage-wise (top 5%, top 10%, etc.).
Search News From Around The Web:
- How to Set Up Metrics to Optimize Your Digital PR Team’s Press Coverage, Moz
- Google Search Console Drops For Google My Business UTM Usage, Search Engine Roundtable
- Meet the teams keeping our corner of the internet safer, Google Blog
- Recovering your Organic Traffic after a Web Migration Gone Wrong – #CrawlingMondays 6th Episode, Aleyda Solis
- Voices of Search Episode 36: January 2019 SEO Winners and Losers, Search Metrics
- Wix Promotes SEO in Super Bowl LIII Ad, But Fails, Bill Hartzer
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.