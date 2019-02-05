Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Roughly 53 percent of firms doing local SEO have 10 or fewer clients.

Machine learning, artificial intelligence, Moore’s Law and ongoing automation by the big search engines are accelerating the evolution of PPC. So much so, the role of the PPC pro has to evolve just as rapidly. Optmyzr co-founder Fred Vallaeys recently encapsulated the new roles humans will play in an AI world to help PPC pros […]

Join us at SMX® Advanced for the search marketing event of the year! Actionable search marketing tactics, professional connections that will advance your career, and community celebrations like the Search Engine Land Awards await you in Seattle June 3-5. The site up and registration is open! Here’s a sneak peek at some of the sessions […]

The company says it has made a lot of improvements, but SEOs still struggle with this hot-button metric.

Prepare to say goodbye to Facebook ad set budgets

Feb 5, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues All Facebook campaigns will run with campaign budget optimization as of September.

Digital agencies are hiring, focusing on retention in 2019

Feb 5, 2019 by Robin Kurzer Agencies share what kinds of roles they are hiring for, and how to be strategic about hiring to get the best employees.

Google: Still ‘early days’ for performance advertising on YouTube

Feb 5, 2019 by Ginny Marvin On its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings call, the company noted YouTube’s contributions to revenue growth and cited performance formats and YouTube TV initiatives as areas of future growth.

YouTube lets some advertisers buy masthead ads on CPM basis

Feb 5, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Previously, YouTube Masthead ads (that run at the top of YouTube’s Home feed) were only available on cost-per-day buying terms.

The growth opportunity DTC brands shouldn’t neglect

Feb 5, 2019 by Casey Wuestefeld Direct to consumer brands should focus their open web spend on formats and strategies that work within the mid-funnel, which means emphasizing content.

Women love mobile games and brand advertisers should play along

Feb 5, 2019 by Christy Wong-Taylor Rewarded video is a popular format among app developers to drive downloads that could also work well for brand advertisers. Here’s how.

Brand equity: Does your email build it up or tear it down?

Feb 5, 2019 by Ryan Phelan Here are three questions to ask yourself before you send your next campaign.

How to keep PPC accounts healthy when using automation

Feb 5, 2019 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr Machine learning, artificial intelligence, Moore’s Law and ongoing automation by the big search engines are accelerating the evolution of PPC. So much so, the role of the PPC pro has to evolve just as rapidly. Optmyzr co-founder Fred Vallaeys recently encapsulated the new roles humans will play in an AI world to help PPC pros […]

Taptica acquires RhythmOne to bulk up programmatic video ad capabilities, increase focus on CTV

Feb 4, 2019 by Robin Kurzer Adding to its purchase of Tremor Video DSP, the company hopes to provide advertisers with a more transparent buying process.

Why subscription and consumption services need a different kind of marketing

Feb 4, 2019 by Barry Levine SAP and McKinsey point to the different approaches needed by marketing and advertising for these growing channels.