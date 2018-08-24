SearchCap: Managing multiple GMB listings, malicious content take down & more
- How to manage multiple GMB listings for service area businesses
Aug 24, 2018 by Brian Smith
Contributor Brian Smith offers insights on how service area businesses can use GMB’s bulk syndication service to increase their visibility and decrease their CPA.
- Search in Pics: Google’s C-3PO, liquid marijuana & hand painted G logo
Aug 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 4
Aug 24, 2018 by Christi Olson
In Part 4 of this special series, Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson reviews widgets, copyright removal notices, webmaster tools API, specialty sections and how to contact support if you need assistance.
- A checklist: Important SEO points to cover in a content campaign
Aug 24, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Contributor Paddy Moogan shares a checklist of key on-page and analytical items and how to SEO them so your content campaign runs smoothly and supports your ranking efforts.
- New report from MarTech Today: Enterprise Customer Data Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Aug 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The customer data platform (CDP) market is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2019, according to the CDP Institute, as both employment and the number of CDP vendors doubled in 2017. Driving growth is a perfect storm of increasing complexity in the customer journey, the martech stack and data governance.
- Facebook recruits former HP marketing lead as its new CMO
Aug 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Antonio Lucio will assume his new role at Facebook September 4. Meanwhile, VP of Partnerships Dan Rose plans to depart in February.
- AdTheorent launches Relationship Targeting
Aug 24, 2018 by Barry Levine
The New York City ad tech firm looks to influence in-market buyers by also directing ads at friends and family.
- Facebook, Twitter & Google take down malicious content originating from Iran
Aug 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook took down 652 Pages, groups and accounts, Twitter removed 284 accounts and Google disabled 42 YouTube channels.
