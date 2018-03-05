Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Mastering mobile SEO, Google sells Zagat to The Infatuation & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
Barry Schwartz on March 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm
From Search Engine Land:
- Last chance: SMX West kicks off next week. Be there!
Mar 5, 2018 by Search Engine Land
SMX West is coming to sunny San Jose in just a few days, and we really hope to see you there! Join your SEO and SEM colleagues March 13-15 for in-depth learning and exceptional networking. You’ll leave stocked with fresh inspiration and the actionable tactics you need to get the job done.
- Get inside your customer’s head: A guide to writing irresistible calls to action
Mar 5, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard looks at common search motivations and different types of calls to action you can use to motivate people so they can’t help but click.
- Mastering mobile SEO
Mar 5, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Google says that more than half of its traffic comes from mobile devices – are you fully taking advantage of this increasingly important trend?
- Google selling Zagat to restaurant recommendations site The Infatuation
Mar 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google no longer needs Zagat as it once did.
