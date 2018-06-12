SearchCap: Matt Cutts at SMX Advanced, Bing announces AMP viewer & more
Debra Mastaler on June 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Supercharging your SEO with AI: Insights, automation and personalization
Jun 12, 2018 by Jim Yu
The tech giants are fully committed to ‘AI-first,’ and marketers who follow suit can supercharge their SEO strategies. Contributor Jim Yu covers three core marketing areas to take advantage of.
- Matt Cutts stops by SMX Advanced to say hello!
Jun 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Hey, Matt Cutts came to say hello at SMX Advanced today.
- TripAdvisor survey: TripAdvisor more trusted, widely used than Yelp, Google, Facebook
Jun 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The sponsored survey looked at the influence on restaurant decision-making.
- Bing announces Bing AMP viewer & JSON-LD support in Bing Webmaster Tools
Jun 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing announced two new features at SMX Advanced this morning.
- Commemorating 20 years of Google
Jun 12, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Later this year, Google will celebrate its “official” 20th birthday. To acknowledge Google’s two decades of providing services used by most people around the world on a daily basis (not to mention being the primary reason so many of us are employed in search marketing), we’re kicking off a series of articles.
- Google announces new features for retail advertisers at SMX Advanced
Jun 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A new local inventory ad unit for GDN and product pricing benchmarks are among the announcements.
- Measuring the quality of popular keyword research tools
Jun 11, 2018 by JR Oakes
Contributor JR Oakes measures the quality of popular keyword research tools against data found in Google search results and performing page data from Google Search Console.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Instagram’s new shopping bag icon adds e-commerce element to advertisers’ Stories
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Tapping the shopping bag icon will display more details on the products featured on Instagram Stories from brands.
- Reddit introduces native autoplay video ads optimized for the site’s recent redesign
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Unlike previous video ad products sold via cost per impression, Reddit’s new video ad units are available on a cost-per-view basis.
- Twitter opens in-stream video ads to advertisers in 12 global markets via its self-serve ad tool
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Twitter’s in-stream video ads, launched in April 2017, are now available to all advertisers in the US and 11 other global markets.
- A new report bursts the blockchain bubble
Jun 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
The study from research firm GlobalData highlights blockchain’s value prop as a distributed ledger, but the author points out that it’s ‘not magic.’
- LinkedIn rolls out Sponsored Content carousel ads that can include up to 10 customized, swipeable cards
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Along with the standard available ad metrics, advertisers will have access to click and impressions for each card within the ad.
- Snapchat brings AR Lenses to its self-serve ad tool, launches Sponsored Snappables & builds on its e-commerce efforts
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Along with its latest AR ad developments, Snapchat is rolling out goal-based bidding around conversions for e-commerce advertisers.
- Facebook launches tool to let users rate advertisers’ customer service
Jun 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Advertisers with a high volume of negative feedback that fail to correct customer service issues could have their ad privileges removed.
- Ericsson ad division says carrier location data provides it with competitive advantage
Jun 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company verifies its own location data by matching IDs against mobile carrier data sets.
Search News From Around The Web:
- How a Few Pages Can Make or Break Your Website, Moz
- How To Choose a Domain Name – An SEO’s Guide, Portent
- Localising travel campaigns on PPC and social media – a beginner’s guide, Vertical Leap
- 10 Content Marketing Trends That Will Affect Your SEO Strategy, CognitiveSEO
- Google Does Not Pick Up Images In Div Tags, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google My Business Guidelines are Like Traffic Signals to New Yorkers…Suggestion, Mike Blumenthal
- How to Run Top-Performing eCommerce Ads in AdWords (for Less Spend), Go In Flow
- Link Building Strategies That Scale in 2018, Siege Media
- PPC and SEO working together: A mutually beneficial approach, Builtvisible
