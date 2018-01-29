Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Merkle ad report, Google Search Console beta survey & Google My Business tips
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Merkle Q4 2017: Search ad click growth fell, ad spend rose 23% across Google, Bing, Yahoo
Jan 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Bing and Yahoo saw search ad spend jump 32 percent over prior year in Q4 among Merkle’s client base. Google spend growth slowed slightly from Q3.
- Customer loyalty: A key ingredient for successful local search results
Jan 29, 2018 by Wesley Young
Loyal customers are both your cheerleaders and bodyguards. Contributor Wesley Young shares six ways to boost local search results using customer loyalty.
- Book now for SMX West — Early Bird rates expire this week!
Jan 29, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Time’s running out for you to attend SMX® West. Register by Saturday and you’ll save a cool $300 on your All Access pass. Miss this chance and you’ll pay more next week for the exact same ticket. What are you waiting for? Register now! The most sophisticated SEO and SEM practitioners from across the country and around the […]
- Publishers turn to ads, search following Facebook’s News Feed change
Jan 29, 2018 by Tim Peterson
Media companies are turning to paid distribution and other platforms to insure them against Facebook’s latest algorithm update.
- Tell Google which report you are really missing in new Google Search Console
Jan 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A new button in the beta Search Console explains why all of the old reports have not been migrated yet.
- Are you getting credit for all of your organic visits from GMB?
Jan 29, 2018 by Greg Gifford
Getting credit for all of your Google My Business clicks can be a challenge. Contributor Greg Gifford shares a solution to this GMB attribution problem.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Staff changes at SEL, a new Google Twitter account to follow, and an awards reminder
Jan 26, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
This week brings a warm hello and a fond goodbye within the Search Engine Land team, along with another channel to stay up to date on Google search info, the Search Engine Land Awards and more honors for the search marketing community. Search Engine Land staff changes Good night and good luck, Jess Jessica Thompson […]
- Insights from our 2017 holiday retail survey
Jan 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Retail marketers weighed in on what they did differently this holiday season.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- New Adform study: Ads.txt is reaching ‘universal pickup’
- Helpshift adds a GDPR compliance tool
- Why top social media experts say Facebook’s News Feed change is no big deal
- Book now for SMX West — Early Bird rates expire this week!
- Introducing the ‘content conversation’: The new twist in content marketing using live video
- Publishers turn to ads, search following Facebook’s News Feed change
- Facebook steps up privacy education, shares ‘privacy principles’ for first time
- Pummeling users with Google remarketing ads they don’t want to see? Now they can mute those, too
- Insights from our 2017 holiday retail survey
- Twitter will host its first-ever #BrandBowl to honor top Super Bowl campaigns
- Twitter starts selling sponsorships of individual publishers’ Moments
Search News From Around The Web:
- Watch Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tonight, Recode
- 13 SEO Myths That Are Probably Killing Your Ranks, cognitiveseo.com
- “Yoast SEO hates my writing style!”, Yoast
- Enterprise SEO Strategy Video, Stone Temple
- Google Adds Tips to Definition Boxes in Search Results, The SEM Post
- Google’s Mobile Location History, SEO By The Sea
- How To Implement Faceted Navigation, Search Engine People
- Is There More Google Search Algorithm Updates Going On Now?, Search Engine Roundtable
- New Yahoo Gemini Power Editor Features And More, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.