Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Merkle Q4 2017: Search ad click growth fell, ad spend rose 23% across Google, Bing, Yahoo

Jan 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Bing and Yahoo saw search ad spend jump 32 percent over prior year in Q4 among Merkle’s client base. Google spend growth slowed slightly from Q3.

Customer loyalty: A key ingredient for successful local search results

Jan 29, 2018 by Wesley Young Loyal customers are both your cheerleaders and bodyguards. Contributor Wesley Young shares six ways to boost local search results using customer loyalty.

Book now for SMX West — Early Bird rates expire this week!

Jan 29, 2018 by Search Engine Land Time’s running out for you to attend SMX® West. Register by Saturday and you’ll save a cool $300 on your All Access pass. Miss this chance and you’ll pay more next week for the exact same ticket. What are you waiting for? Register now! The most sophisticated SEO and SEM practitioners from across the country and around the […]

Publishers turn to ads, search following Facebook’s News Feed change

Jan 29, 2018 by Tim Peterson Media companies are turning to paid distribution and other platforms to insure them against Facebook’s latest algorithm update.

Tell Google which report you are really missing in new Google Search Console

Jan 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A new button in the beta Search Console explains why all of the old reports have not been migrated yet.

Are you getting credit for all of your organic visits from GMB?

Jan 29, 2018 by Greg Gifford Getting credit for all of your Google My Business clicks can be a challenge. Contributor Greg Gifford shares a solution to this GMB attribution problem.

Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Staff changes at SEL, a new Google Twitter account to follow, and an awards reminder

Jan 26, 2018 by Michelle Robbins This week brings a warm hello and a fond goodbye within the Search Engine Land team, along with another channel to stay up to date on Google search info, the Search Engine Land Awards and more honors for the search marketing community. Search Engine Land staff changes Good night and good luck, Jess Jessica Thompson […]