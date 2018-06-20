SearchCap: Microsoft launches news app, #SMX Advanced session recap & more
Debra Mastaler on June 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm
- Polished Microsoft News app joins rivals Google and Apple News
Jun 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The new app and news experience is great for consumers, but is it equally beneficial for publishers?
- The Mad Scientists of Paid Search — SMX Advanced Session Recap
Jun 20, 2018 by Mona Elesseily
Honoring a long-standing SMX Advanced tradition, 3 mad scientists share test results and analyze trends to unlock the secrets of attribution and paid search behaviors. Here’s a recap of their session by contributor Mona Elesseily.
- 2018 paid search benchmark report from Adthena — How do you compare?
Jun 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
A challenge in the search industry is that typically advertisers only have access to a single data set (their own). Competitive insights allow advertisers to benchmark individual performance against industry or category averages. For senior decision-makers in digital, this intelligence can be used to refine, iterate and optimize search campaigns.
- Facebook gives autoplay video ads in Messenger a go
Jun 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
A Facebook spokesperson says they’re in the “beginning stages” of placing video ads in Messenger.
- Advertisers will soon have AdWords tools to test & measure creative elements of YouTube video ads
Jun 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
YouTube’s new creative suite — which includes Video Experiments, Video Creative Analytics, YouTube Director Mix and Video Ad Sequencing — is still in beta.
- Viant’s updated TV platform knows what you’re watching — and can immediately re-target your mobile devices with the same ad
Jun 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
The people-based ad tech firm has enlarged its automatic content recognition platform to deliver related ads in near-real time to other devices.
- Ask the #SMXpert: Smart B2B SEM Tactics
Jun 20, 2018 by Pamela Parker
If you have a question on A/B split testing or are having challenges with ABM targeting on paid search, read on. Contributor Brad Geddes answers these questions and more in our #SMXpert series!
- Report: Key to SMB advertiser retention is onboarding engagement and early upselling
Jun 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Vendasta offers an anti-churn formula of sorts to marketing companies serving the small business market.
- After data leak, 3 of 4 US carriers vow to stop selling user location to third parties
Jun 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The widespread use of location in the third party data ecosystem is almost completely opaque to consumers.
- Survey: 58% will share personal data under the right circumstances
Jun 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Those circumstances mostly involve first parties and require trust and a clear value exchange.
- Should you keep your best content on your site or send it away?
Jun 20, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Contributor Julie Joyce looks at the pros and cons of keeping content on your site versus sending it away.
