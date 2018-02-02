Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Mobile app SEO & Google pictures
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Four new search trends in mobile app discovery
Feb 2, 2018 by Brian Solis
Consumers are searching for helpful apps and downloading what best meets their needs. Contributor Brian Solis discusses what you can do to be sure it’s your app they discover and download.
- Search in Pics: Google Bike riding, hanging hammocks & Valentine’s Day prep
Feb 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. How to ride a bike at Google: Source: Instagram Google preparing for Valentine’s Day: Source: Instagram […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Best practices for onboarding new clients
- Here are 9 misconceptions about GDPR
- YouTube sees 80% lift in people watching sports highlight videos during the last year
- EverString focuses on data accuracy with its new Data Platform
- Sharing on social in the wake of Facebook’s recent algorithm update: what you need to know
- The changing role of “sales” kickoffs & why marketing should drive
- Twitter gives developers full access to its entire archive of tweets
- Snapchat opens in-app shopping section with Snap Store
- 3 tips to make every martech implementation a success
Search News From Around The Web:
- Ask Yoast: Content on product category pages, Yoast
- GDPR Risks and Search Marketing and 7 Steps to Take Now, Seattle Search Network
- Google Search Console New Issues & Validating Email Notifications, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google to hire thousands in 9 states, CNN Money
- Majestic Infrastructure Improvements, Majestic Blog
- Most Important SEO Metrics to Consider in 2018, SEM Rush
- Web searching died the day they invented SEO, The Register
