SearchCap: Moz with STAT & marketing automation
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The Open Marketing Cloud: Mautic’s flexible, budget-friendly marketing automation platform
Oct 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you unhappy with your experience or results using one of the legacy marketing automation products? Does your marketing tool or process limit your ability to take action on all of your valuable customer data? Are you struggling to integrate all the different marketing tools you’ve licensed along with the proprietary systems your company has […]
- Moz acquires STAT Search Analytics
Oct 10, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Seattle-based Moz has acquired Vancouver, Canada-based STAT Search Analytics for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is the most recent in a year that has seen a number of boutique firms sell to larger search marketing industry players. Why marketers should care Moz has been a leader in the SEO tools space for nearly a decade, […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Yahoo Small Business is back with new investments from Verizon
Oct 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The wireless carrier is investing and its sales and stores infrastructure could boost YSB sales.
- Google and Salesforce integration: Bringing customers and brands closer together
Oct 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The new Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 integration is enabling next-level understanding of the customer experience – from the earliest touchpoints right through to purchase – by combining Salesforce customer data with Google Analytics 360 online data. Knowing what happens before a prospect becomes a buyer, and after they have engaged with your brand, informs […]
- Facebook unveils new ad effectiveness tool for Marketing Partners
Oct 10, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Along with Creative Compass, Facebook announced partner program expansions for consultants, smaller agencies.
- Why Google’s Home Hub could outsell Echo Show, other smart displays
Oct 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The new device is priced right and offers more capabilities out of the box.
- Google appeals record $5 billion EU antitrust Android fine
Oct 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google said when the fine was imposed in July that it would appeal, will argue its practices benefit consumers.
- Digital Element launches the ‘first IP-to-Point of Interest’ database
Oct 9, 2018 by Barry Levine
It’s more granular and reliable than GPS-to-POI, says the Atlanta company.
Search News From Around The Web:
- About a fifth of Android phone owners plan to switch to an iPhone, Apple Insider
- Google Rolling Out Assistant Duplex Test to Four Cities This Month, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Safe Search Results Patent and Reranking or Removing Results, Go Fish Digital
- Google Says Mobile-First Indexing Unrelated To Search Ranking Algorithm Changes, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Waze is making a big, nationwide bet on carpooling, The Verge
- Holiday Feed Strategy: Key Terms For Your Google Shopping Feed, Metric Theory
- Keyword Cannibalization: How to Keep it From Harming Your On-Site SEO, SEM Rush
- The Battle for the Home, Stratechery
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.