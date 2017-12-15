Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

European press agencies push for licensing fees for their content from Google, Facebook

Dec 15, 2017 by Greg Sterling It remains to be seen whether European legislators and regulators will pick up the cause, but there’s a possibility that they will.

Optimizing for Hanukkah: Sometimes it’s still strings, not things

Dec 15, 2017 by Paul Shapiro Google has grown smarter at recognizing variant spellings of the same entity, but columnist Paul Shapiro observes that it’s not perfect yet.

How to generate links that drive traffic, not just ranking

Dec 15, 2017 by Kevin Rowe Links are a crucial element of search engine optimization, and columnist Kevin Rowe believes that long-term SEO success relies on building links that drive real traffic.

Google Ad Grants policy changes include 5% CTR minimum, up from 1%

Dec 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Several new policy updates for the AdWords program for non-profits take effect January 1, 2018.

Search in Pics: Life size Google snow globe, Bing bean chair, Menorah & more

Dec 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Life size Google snow globe: Source: Instagram Bing bean chair: Source: Twitter Google Dublin Menorah: Source: […]