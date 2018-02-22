Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
- AdWords Keyword Planner update appears to be rolling out in the new interface
Feb 22, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The latest version features streamlined workflows and reflects the design updates in the new AdWords experience.
- Auditing customer reviews for organic traffic growth without losing speed or attracting penalties
Feb 22, 2018 by Karen Bone
Looking for ways to beef up retailer product pages? Contributor Karen Bone points out five common areas of untapped value in your customer reviews that can drive organic traffic.
- Want to speak at SMX Advanced? Here’s how
Feb 22, 2018 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our upcoming SMX Advanced show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, June 12-13 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure […]
- Personal agents. Voice search. Chatbots. Check out the SMX West keynote.
Feb 22, 2018 by Search Engine Land
It’s been a while since search was limited to text on a computer screen. Nowadays, your target audience doesn’t even have to type a query to get results. Search is often voice-activated, happening across mobile and Internet of Things devices, like smart home speakers. Search is powering intelligent agents that are fast becoming a focal point […]
- Are Yelp ads worth paying for? How to figure it out
Feb 22, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Contributor Joy Hawkins isn’t sure Yelp ads are better in all cases and provides a detailed case study comparing the efficiency of Adwords over Yelp ads.
- Is the way you think about reach outdated?
Feb 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today, digital marketers believe they have to choose between scale and precision targeting. Oracle Data Cloud offers proof that they don’t have to. The more relevant the audience, the stronger the campaign performance will be. While we’ve found that maximizing reach is important, it’s all about Relevant Reach. Learn how to harness the power of […]
- Influential launches IBM Watson-powered platform to analyze a brand’s social audience
- Mobiquity launches a blockchain layer for maintaining a data trail
- Personal agents. Voice search. Chatbots. Check out the SMX West keynote.
- Retailers with shopping apps now see majority of e-commerce sales from mobile
- Google search algorithms are not impartial. They can be biased, just like their designers., NBC News
- “Reserve with Google” in Canada, New Booking Local Pack CTA, and a Number of UI Tests, alakov.com
- 12 Best Podcasts to Master SEO and Stay Tuned, ahrefs.com
- An easier way to ask customers for Google reviews, DealerOn
- Google Ranking & Algorithm Update Chatter & Signals February 20th, Search Engine Roundtable
- Help us test Yoast SEO 7.0, Yoast
- How to Write Content & Build Quality Links for Boring Niches, cognitiveseo.com
- Raven Tools Tricks Of The Trade, Secret Weapons & Useful Features, Raven Blog
- The Big Loophole That Helped Russia Exploit Facebook: Doctored Photos, Wall Street Journal
