AdWords Keyword Planner update appears to be rolling out in the new interface

Feb 22, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The latest version features streamlined workflows and reflects the design updates in the new AdWords experience.

Auditing customer reviews for organic traffic growth without losing speed or attracting penalties

Feb 22, 2018 by Karen Bone Looking for ways to beef up retailer product pages? Contributor Karen Bone points out five common areas of untapped value in your customer reviews that can drive organic traffic.

Want to speak at SMX Advanced? Here’s how

Feb 22, 2018 by Chris Sherman The agenda for our upcoming SMX Advanced show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, June 12-13 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure […]

Personal agents. Voice search. Chatbots. Check out the SMX West keynote.

Feb 22, 2018 by Search Engine Land It’s been a while since search was limited to text on a computer screen. Nowadays, your target audience doesn’t even have to type a query to get results. Search is often voice-activated, happening across mobile and Internet of Things devices, like smart home speakers. Search is powering intelligent agents that are fast becoming a focal point […]

Are Yelp ads worth paying for? How to figure it out

Feb 22, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Contributor Joy Hawkins isn’t sure Yelp ads are better in all cases and provides a detailed case study comparing the efficiency of Adwords over Yelp ads.