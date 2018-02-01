Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: New Google Assistant features, improving ROAS & Carter G. Woodson Google doodle
Amy Gesenhues on February 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Assistant adds new media capabilities ahead of HomePod release
Feb 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
You can now wake up to a favorite playlist and use voice to pick up where you left off with Netflix shows.
- The 5 Big Disruptions to Marketing in 2018
Feb 1, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join us for the 2018 update to Scott Brinker’s highly popular webinar on the disruptions affecting today’s marketers. Building on the 2017 edition, Scott will examine how the martech landscape has evolved over the past 12 months and outline what lies ahead for marketers in the next three to five years.
- What’s going on with Google brand CPC?
Feb 1, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Brands may be at Google’s mercy when it comes to the price of branded traffic, but Columnist Andy Taylor outlines steps they can take to reduce their CPC pain.
- Restaurant owners can now edit menu listings in Google My Business
Feb 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Create a structured restaurant menu that can display in mobile search listings directly in Google My Business.
- What the ROAS? A practical guide to improving return on ad spend
Feb 1, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard shows how ROAS, or return on ad spend, can be used to show the effectiveness of advertising campaigns and whether they are worth the money spent on them.
- Carter G. Woodson Google doodle honors scholar who started Black History Month
Feb 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Credited with being the Father of Black History, Dr. Woodson first created an African-American studies program in February of 1926.
- Bing Ads rolls out multiuser access with single sign-on
Feb 1, 2018 by Susan Wenograd
Multiple account management continues to become easier and more streamlined.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Make 2018 a great year for your email program
- GDN or DSP: How to decide
- Adjust launches solution to battle new evolution of ‘SDK spoofing’ for app installs
- Febreze aims to score another touchdown with this year’s #BleepDontStink Super Bowl LII ad
- Instagram triples length of Story ads with carousel format
- MarTech All Access passes are here. Snatch yours up now & save $500!
Search News From Around The Web:
- A single YouTube channel is flooding Bing’s video search with fake news, The Verge
- How to Really Determine Your Cost Per Click Target for Ads, Ignite Visibility
- Announcing the 2018 Bing Partner Awards, Bing Ads
- Google Rankings & Aligning Content Around Searcher Intent, Search Engine Roundtable
- Long Tail Brand Queries, State of Digital
- Mobile parity: are your desktop and mobile site equal?, Yoast
- Mobile-First Indexing or a Whole New Google? Is Mobile-First the Same as Voice-First? Article 1 of 3, Mobile Moxie Blog
- SEO Ranking Factor Studies: Where Should You be Focusing in 2018?, Hallam Internet
- Using SEO to Drum Up — and Automate Lead Generation, SEM Rush
