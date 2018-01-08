Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google accidentally removes news publishers from Google News

Jan 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz It is expected that affected publishers will be reinstated by the end of the day.

Google removes addiction treatment ads from UK search results

Jan 8, 2018 by Susan Wenograd The move follows the September crackdown in the US on referral agents using AdWords.

Google to roll out new Search Console features in coming weeks

Jan 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz After comprehensive beta user testing, Google begins release of the new Google Search Console reports to all verified users.

What the development of visual search will mean for SEO

Jan 8, 2018 by Kristopher Jones Columnist Kristopher Jones talks visual search — its current state, its implications for the future and strategies for SEOs looking to capitalize on this evolving technology.