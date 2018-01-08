Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: New Google Search Console, bug delists Google News publishers & AdWords drops more addiction ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google accidentally removes news publishers from Google News
Jan 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
It is expected that affected publishers will be reinstated by the end of the day.
- Google removes addiction treatment ads from UK search results
Jan 8, 2018 by Susan Wenograd
The move follows the September crackdown in the US on referral agents using AdWords.
- Google to roll out new Search Console features in coming weeks
Jan 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After comprehensive beta user testing, Google begins release of the new Google Search Console reports to all verified users.
- What the development of visual search will mean for SEO
Jan 8, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
Columnist Kristopher Jones talks visual search — its current state, its implications for the future and strategies for SEOs looking to capitalize on this evolving technology.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Industry veteran releases new book, our top columnists of 2017 and more
Jan 6, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Happy new year! If, like me, you’re just getting caught up on industry news and announcements, I’ll share a couple of noteworthy items you may have missed over the past two weeks: We shared the top 10 columns published in 2017. Cheers to our talented contributors Sherry Bonelli, Joy Hawkins, Dan Sharp, Paul Shapiro, Wesley […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Holiday Retail Search Strategies: What worked, what didn’t in 2017
- 2018: Year of the Influencer or year of the influencer marketing implosion?
- 3 resolutions marketers must keep to thrive in 2018
- A new AI-powered Chrome extension judges content on its ‘trustworthiness’
- The AdWords 2x budget change: How’s it going?
- Need a New Year’s resolution? Ask your sales team
- How Facebook’s video ads’ watch time compares across formats
Search News From Around The Web:
- Automating Bidding with Google Sheets and AdWords Scripts, PPC Hero
- Google My Business (Google Maps) Lacks Any Credible Spam Algorithms, Online Ownership
- Google Search Algorithm Update Tweaks Continue, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google SERP Feature Volatility & Your SEO Strategy, RankRanger
- Great Content Is Useful Content: Here’s Why [VIDEO], Stone Temple
- Grow your business faster with machine learning: Part I, Inside AdWords
- How to brainstorm link building ideas with Majestic, Majestic Blog
- NYPD subpoenas Google to obtain teen’s online history, New York Post
- Paid vs. Organic Search: The Story (Right Now), Conductor
- Understanding SEO Timeline, CanuckSEO
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.