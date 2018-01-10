Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: New PageSpeed Insights, Google AdWords reviews & the Search Engine Land Awards
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google PageSpeed Insights now uses real data from Chrome browser users
Jan 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has revamped their pagespeed tool to give more insights into how fast their pages really load.
- Google is sunsetting AdWords Review extensions
Jan 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The text ad extension will be removed from AdWords entirely next month.
- YouTube SEO 101
Jan 10, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
In this comprehensive guide to YouTube SEO, columnist Stephan Spencer explains the fundamentals of YouTube optimization and explains how to increase visibility and rankings for your videos.
- Looking back at 2018 in search: A time traveler’s year in review
Jan 10, 2018 by Dave Davies
What does 2018 have in store for search marketers? Columnist (and time-traveler) Dave Davies pays a visit from the future to share what this year’s major search developments will be.
- 2018 Search Engine Land Awards open now
Jan 10, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Exciting news! The 4th annual awards ceremony & celebration will be held in Seattle, WA during SMX Advanced and the entire industry is invited to participate!
