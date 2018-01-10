Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google PageSpeed Insights now uses real data from Chrome browser users

Jan 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has revamped their pagespeed tool to give more insights into how fast their pages really load.

Google is sunsetting AdWords Review extensions

Jan 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The text ad extension will be removed from AdWords entirely next month.

YouTube SEO 101

Jan 10, 2018 by Stephan Spencer In this comprehensive guide to YouTube SEO, columnist Stephan Spencer explains the fundamentals of YouTube optimization and explains how to increase visibility and rankings for your videos.

Looking back at 2018 in search: A time traveler’s year in review

Jan 10, 2018 by Dave Davies What does 2018 have in store for search marketers? Columnist (and time-traveler) Dave Davies pays a visit from the future to share what this year’s major search developments will be.