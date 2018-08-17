SearchCap: Old content in Google, CRO tools, missing mobile opportunities & more
Debra Mastaler on August 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 15 questions to ask yourself before publishing a new landing page
Aug 17, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Building landing pages? Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard has compiled a tried-and-true list of 15 questions to help guide you in creating and evaluating new landing pages.
- CRO tools to help you boost your SEO efforts
Aug 17, 2018 by Stephanie LeVonne
Is your site getting a lot of traffic? If yes, great! But your work is not over. Contributor Stephanie LeVonne says it’s time to implement a conversion rate optimization campaign. Here are four tools to help.
- Old content still showing up in Google search results? Google might not find that content important
Aug 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google explains how crawl rate can be used as confirmation that a page is OK to remove from your website, and thus their index.
- Search in Pics: Google beach party, beer pong & blue pool table
Aug 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Expanded phrase match negatives: A script for misspellings
Aug 17, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Can’t spell? No problem, says contributor Daniel Gilbert. Here is a script that will boost your phrase negative keyword matching by finding the ones you’re failing to catch due to misspellings.
- The Google expanded text ad CTR lift that never was
Aug 17, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Contributor Andy Taylor shares his take on Google’s expanded text ads (ETAs), drawing comparisons to the new responsive search ad (RSA) format.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 3
Aug 17, 2018 by Christi Olson
Bing Chief Evangelist and contributor Christi Olson reviews the Diagnostics & Tools and Security sections in Part 3 of our series on Bing Webmaster Tools.
- Are you holding your funnel accountable?
Aug 17, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Contributor Amy Bishop shares how to create SMART goals for each stage of a buyer’s funnel and determine how they will be measured.
- LinkedIn set to launch redesigned Groups platform by end of August
Aug 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company sent a notification email to Group managers outlining coming changes.
- Google’s political ad transparency report & library offers more accountability around election ads
Aug 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Announced in May, Google’s political ad transparency report and the accompanying political ad library are now available.
- Tweetbot & Twitterrific remove features no longer available as Twitter rolls out API updates
Aug 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
As announced in December 2017, Twitter is ending API access to site streams, users streams and direct messaging features this week.
- Report says Google to launch own smart display in time for holidays
Aug 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google has the chance to get it right where Amazon and others have so far failed.
- T-Mobile whips out a new secret weapon for customer service: Humans
Aug 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The “Un-carrier” is now promising that human agents, trained in a variety of specialties, will replace phone menus and bots.
- Report: Marketers are missing mobile opportunities to reach customers in store
Aug 17, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The Salesforce/Publicis.Sapient study reveals that 71% of retail customers use their phone during their in-store shopping experience.
- Sizmek unveils unified ad serving platform it says can replace Google’s walled garden
Aug 17, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The platform gives advertisers access to its AI-powered DSP, along with the company’s DMP and dedicated ad server.
- Google clarifies it does capture location data after Location History is turned off
Aug 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company issued a correction on a help page following a story by the AP.
- Who’s really winning the smart speaker market, Amazon or Google?
Aug 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Estimates released today by Canalys are very different from figures that Strategy Analytics also published this week.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Now Displays Pending Edits in Knowledge Panels, Local Search Forum
- SEO Citations Study: How Many Citations Do Local Businesses Have?, BrightLocal
- Server Side Rendering For Dummies (& Non-Technical SEO Decision-Makers), Local SEO Guide
- The Criteria Pros Use to Qualify High Authority Link Opportunities, Buzzstream
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.