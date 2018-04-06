Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Optimizing for voice search & more
Amy Gesenhues on April 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Already doing SEO? Add these two things to optimize for voice search
Apr 6, 2018 by Bryson Meunier
Not sure how to optimize your webpage for voice search? Contributor Bryson Meunier lists 12 ‘how-to’ tactics and suggests two of them are the real workhorses in driving traffic to your site.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SMB marketing survey finds only 3% use outside agency or vendor
Apr 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Messaging and SEO seen as most effective digital tactics, Snapchat easiest to execute
- What’s the future of consumer data now that Facebook is pulling back?
Apr 6, 2018 by Ryan Phelan
With all the furor over data lately, are marketers and advertisers doomed to do without? Contributor Ryan Phelan weighs in.
- Facebook Live broadcasts have doubled YoY since the livestreaming feature launched in 2016
Apr 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today marks two years since Facebook Live’s launch.
- Adverty launches ‘first programmatic platform’ for AR/VR in-app ads
Apr 6, 2018 by Barry Levine
The company is out with a SSP offering inventory for 2D AR/VR ads mapped inside a 3D environment.
- Get the MarTech Guide to GDPR here
Apr 6, 2018 by Marketing Land
The team at MarTech Today has put together a comprehensive guide to help marketers understand not just what GDPR is, but also how it is being implemented and enforced, whether or not their companies will be impacted and how to prepare. Sound like your cup of tea?
- Facebook & Instagram ads granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council
Apr 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook first opened itself up to audits by the Media Ratings Council in February 2017 after admitting to a series of ad measurement errors.
- 9 steps you can take now to get prepared for GDPR
Apr 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
There are still things you can do before the May 25 deadline to be more prepared for the European legislation.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 5 Actionable Infographic Techniques You Can Use to Earn Natural Backlinks to Your Site, Jeff Bullas
- 9 Lessons from 250,917,080 Ecommerce Site Searches, Shopify
- Behind the scenes with startup founders at Google Demo Day, The Google Official Blog
- Expert Insight: How Small Businesses Are Making the Most of SEO, KoMarketing
- Google My Business Now Lets You Specify a List of Services, Local Visibility System
- How to Set Up and Apply DoubleClick Search Formula Columns, PPC Hero
- SEO: How to Super Search with Advanced Operators, Practical Ecommerce
