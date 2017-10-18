Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Penalty guide, Google Tag Manager scrolls & faster images
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Our ‘Ultimate Guide to Google Penalties’ launches today
Oct 18, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Google penalty notifications – and how to respond to them – continue to be confounding issues for SEOs. Our new guide provides answers and guidance.
- AdWords adds ‘Days to Conversion’ segmentation for sales cycle insights
Oct 18, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Advertisers can see how long it takes users to convert after clicking on an ad.
- From big to small: 5 free image compression tools reviewed
Oct 18, 2017 by Tom Demers
Want to improve your page load times? Image optimization is a great place to start! Columnist Tom Demers reviews five free image compression tools and notes their impact on page speed.
- Google Tag Manager now has a native scroll depth tracking plugin
Oct 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The new feature lets site owners track vertical and horizontal scrolling on their website pages.
- How blockchain will impact search marketing
Oct 18, 2017 by Tony Edward
Maybe you’ve heard of blockchain, but why should you care? Contributor Tony Edward describes the dramatic impact the technology could have on digital marketing and advertising.
- SMX East is next week! Will we see you in NYC?
Oct 18, 2017 by Lauren Donovan
Next week in New York City, search marketers from across the world will gather for SMX East 2017 — three days of actionable tactics, mind-expanding education and awesome, valuable networking events. We really hope to see you there! If you haven’t already booked your ticket, there’s still time. Here’s a rundown of your options: All […]
