Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Our ‘Ultimate Guide to Google Penalties’ launches today

Oct 18, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Google penalty notifications – and how to respond to them – continue to be confounding issues for SEOs. Our new guide provides answers and guidance.

AdWords adds ‘Days to Conversion’ segmentation for sales cycle insights

Oct 18, 2017 by Susan Wenograd Advertisers can see how long it takes users to convert after clicking on an ad.

From big to small: 5 free image compression tools reviewed

Oct 18, 2017 by Tom Demers Want to improve your page load times? Image optimization is a great place to start! Columnist Tom Demers reviews five free image compression tools and notes their impact on page speed.

Google Tag Manager now has a native scroll depth tracking plugin

Oct 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The new feature lets site owners track vertical and horizontal scrolling on their website pages.

How blockchain will impact search marketing

Oct 18, 2017 by Tony Edward Maybe you’ve heard of blockchain, but why should you care? Contributor Tony Edward describes the dramatic impact the technology could have on digital marketing and advertising.