SearchCap: Pitch SMX East, YouTube news, bad PPC numbers & more
Debra Mastaler on July 11, 2018 at 4:14 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- PPC’s #fakenews: 9 ways bad numbers might look good
Jul 11, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
Did you know it’s super-easy to fake your way to seemingly good PPC performance? Contributor Andreas Reiffen shares multiple ways to arm yourself against the pay-per-click version of “fake news.”
- Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide — New report from MarTech Today
Jul 11, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Account-based marketing (ABM) has been used by B2B marketers for well over a decade. But rapid advances in the sophistication and accessibility of the data — and in technologies that enable ABM — are now fueling widespread adoption of this approach.
- Improving the customer experience means getting search right
Jul 11, 2018 by Jim Yu
As consumers search from more places than ever before, it’s vital that marketers deliver experiences that perform. Contributor Jim Yu shares tips on how to deliver a great experience at every search touch point.
- YouTube aims to show more authoritative search results around news topics
Jul 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google to provide more sources and context on breaking news-related searches in YouTube.
- Want to speak at SMX East? Here’s how
Jul 11, 2018 by Chris Sherman
To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. Please also be very specific about what you intend to cover. Also, if you do not see a particular session listed, this […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Simpli.fi’s ‘addressable geo-fencing’ enables individual household targeting but at scale
Jul 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
A kind of ‘Facebook Custom Audiences for the real world,’ the approach uses plat lines and GPS data for greater precision.
- Link to my awesome content, please!
Jul 11, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Your content may be terrific, but if you lack a smart outreach plan, you’re going to fall short, says contributor Jeremy Knauff. Here are several tactics and email templates you can use to execute a thoughtful link-building outreach campaign.
- The small business owners guide to conquering SEO: The glossary
Jul 11, 2018 by Doc Sheldon
Own a small business and struggle with SEO? Contributor Doc Sheldon has created a glossary of essential SEO terms to help small business owners improve their understanding and knowledge of SEO.
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 begins July 16 & will run an extra 6 hours
Jul 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
This year’s Prime Day starts 12:00 p.m. PT next Monday and will last six hours longer than last year.
- Key Marketing Ops Capabilities to Boost Revenue
Jul 11, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
While many marketing and sales teams have adopted new methodologies like the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall, very often those teams’ marketing and sales technologies haven’t kept up. With thousands of martech companies vying for your attention, it can be tough to decide where to focus your efforts.
- Forrester announces a new Customer Experience Cloud, plus two acquisitions to power it
Jul 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
The research firm has picked up customer feedback firm FeedbackNow and AI-driven analytics company GlimpzIt.
- Google Marketing Live: Here come fully automated ads & campaigns for Local, Shopping & more
Jul 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google announces machine learning-loaded initiatives at its annual advertiser event.
- Instagram expands Collection ads & Shopping Bag icon for Stories to all brands
Jul 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
In June, Instagram began letting a select number of advertisers include the Shopping Bag icon e-commerce feature in their Stories on the app.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 5 Steps to Understanding the Difference Between Link Building and Link Earning, The Upper Ranks
- Bing Adds Color Coded Code Snippets to Search Results, The SEMPost
- Diving Into Entity Search Results, UpBuild
- Facebook Ads Bidding in 2018: Everything You Need to Know (…Supported by Data), Adespresso
- Former Google heavy-hitter now in charge of getting Apple back in the AI game, BGR
- Overstock’s direct-response marketing campaign, Think With Google
- UX: what is it and why does it matter?, Distilled
- Your Red-Tape Toolkit: 7 Ways to Earn Trust and Get Your Search Work Implemented, Moz
